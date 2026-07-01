Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova collapses during match in Memphis
What's the story
Russian tennis player Ekaterina Alexandrova collapsed on the court during her WTA Tour match against Kristina Liutova at the Memphis Tennis Classic. The top seed of the tournament, Alexandrova was trailing 5-4 in the third set of a grueling three-hour-long match when she suddenly collapsed. The temperature had reached 34 degrees Celsius at that time, as per reports.
Medical intervention
Match halted as Alexandrova received medical attention
As Alexandrova collapsed, the match was immediately halted and she was given lengthy medical treatment.
Despite the efforts, the world number 19 player could not continue with the match and had to retire.
This unexpected turn of events handed a debut victory on the WTA Tour to 16-year-old Liutova, who was visibly emotional at the end of the match.
Upcoming match
Liutova to play Maya Joint in Round of 16
Following her unexpected win, Liutova is now set to face American Maya Joint in the Round of 16.
The young tennis star's emotional reaction at her debut victory highlights the intensity and unpredictability of professional sports.
Meanwhile, Alexandrova's health condition remains a concern as she was unable to continue despite receiving medical treatment on the court.
Information
Liutova earns first tour-level win in 3-hour 11-minute show
No. 229-ranked and 16-year-old qualifier Liutova, made a memorable WTA main-draw debut at the Memphis Classic, earning her first tour-level win. It was also her maiden victory over a Top 20 opponent. The match lasted 3 hours and 11 minutes.