Manchester City leading the race for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson
What's the story
Premier League giants Manchester City are leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, according to Sky Sports News. The 23-year-old England international has been on the radar of several top clubs since joining Forest from Newcastle United for £35 million in July 2024. Along with Manchester United and Arsenal, City are among those interested in acquiring his services.
Transfer speculation
Anderson to feature in his 1st World Cup
Anderson's future remains uncertain as he prepares for a prominent role in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup under England coach Thomas Tuchel. His contract with Nottingham Forest runs until June 2029, and his market value is expected to be high. Anderson is part of a group of elite central midfielders that will be available in the next transfer window, including Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and possibly Aurelian Tchouameni.
Player evolution
City's midfield overhaul this summer
Manchester City have been impressed by Anderson's growth since his move to Nottingham Forest from Newcastle. The relationship between the two clubs is said to be excellent, which could play a role in any potential transfer negotiations. There are likely to be changes in City's midfield this summer, with uncertainty over the futures of Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez, while Bernardo Silva's departure has already been confirmed.
Transfer targets
City interested in Diomande and Kroupi
Along with Anderson, Manchester City are also said to be looking at other positions such as forwards. The club is reportedly interested in RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande and Bournemouth striker Eli Junior Kroupi. Diomande is one of the hottest prospects on the market this summer, while Kroupi has impressed since his move to Bournemouth last summer with 11 goals in 29 Premier League appearances.