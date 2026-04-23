Manchester City leading the race for Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson

Premier League giants Manchester City are leading the race to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson this summer, according to Sky Sports News. The 23-year-old England international has been on the radar of several top clubs since joining Forest from Newcastle United for £35 million in July 2024. Along with Manchester United and Arsenal, City are among those interested in acquiring his services.

Transfer speculation Anderson to feature in his 1st World Cup Anderson's future remains uncertain as he prepares for a prominent role in the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup under England coach Thomas Tuchel. His contract with Nottingham Forest runs until June 2029, and his market value is expected to be high. Anderson is part of a group of elite central midfielders that will be available in the next transfer window, including Sandro Tonali, Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba, and possibly Aurelian Tchouameni.

Player evolution City's midfield overhaul this summer Manchester City have been impressed by Anderson's growth since his move to Nottingham Forest from Newcastle. The relationship between the two clubs is said to be excellent, which could play a role in any potential transfer negotiations. There are likely to be changes in City's midfield this summer, with uncertainty over the futures of Mateo Kovacic and Nico Gonzalez, while Bernardo Silva's departure has already been confirmed.

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