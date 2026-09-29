Australia suffer Nathan Ellis blow ahead of 3rd SA ODI
What's the story
Australia's ODI series against South Africa has suffered a major setback with the exit of two players due to injuries. Nathan Ellis, Australia's leading bowler on the Zimbabwe-South Africa tour, has been ruled out of the third and final ODI due to a side strain. He sustained a left side strain after bowling four overs in the second ODI and did not return to complete his spell.
Performance impact
Second Australian pacer to suffer side strain
Ellis's injury has significantly impacted Australia's performance in the ongoing series.
South Africa scored a whopping 365 runs, sealing the three-match series 2-0.
The pacer will head back to Australia for further assessment and rehabilitation, hoping to recover in time for the home ODI series against England starting November 13.
Notably, he is the second Australian fast bowler to suffer a side strain on this tour after Billy Stanlake was ruled out during Zimbabwe's second ODI.
Squad changes
Australia left with 4 fit fast bowlers
With Ellis's exit, Australia are left with just four fit fast bowlers for the final ODI in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.
Pat Cummins is likely to return after missing the first two ODIs, while Mitchell Starc may also feature after being rested for the second match.
Josh Hazlewood could be rested after playing both matches, with Xavier Bartlett likely to retain his place.
Davies's exit
Joel Davies also leaves the tour
Left-arm spinner Joel Davies will also leave the tour after suffering a hamstring strain while fielding as a substitute in the second ODI.
He didn't play any match on this tour after traveling as Australia's second specialist spinner.
The bowler will now return home for rehabilitation before resuming domestic cricket with New South Wales.