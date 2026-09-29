Australia suffer Nathan Ellis blow ahead of 3rd SA ODI

Ellis's injury has significantly impacted Australia's performance in the ongoing series.

South Africa scored a whopping 365 runs, sealing the three-match series 2-0.

The pacer will head back to Australia for further assessment and rehabilitation, hoping to recover in time for the home ODI series against England starting November 13.

Notably, he is the second Australian fast bowler to suffer a side strain on this tour after Billy Stanlake was ruled out during Zimbabwe's second ODI.