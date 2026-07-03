Australia's Ellyse Perry trains ahead of Women's T20 WC final

Player profile

Litchfield praises Perry's dedication to recovery

Perry has been a key player for Australia with her experience and playing style. She has a strike-rate of 135.03 in this tournament and has been able to find boundaries when needed. Despite being an occasional bowler in the latter part of her career, she has also done well with the ball, taking four wickets in three matches. Team-mate Phoebe Litchfield praised Perry's professionalism and dedication to recovery ahead of the final clash against England.