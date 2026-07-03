Australia's Ellyse Perry trains ahead of Women's T20 WC final
What's the story
Australia's star all-rounder Ellyse Perry is on the path to recovery ahead of Sunday's ICC Women's T20 World Cup final against England. The 35-year-old, a stalwart in women's cricket, had to retire hurt due to "quad awareness" during Tuesday's semi-final against West Indies. Despite no official update on her fitness from the Australian camp, Perry was seen training at near full intensity and batting comfortably in the nets, as per BBC Sport.
Game changer
Perry might play even if she's not fully fit
Australia coach Shelley Nitschke hinted on Thursday that Perry might still play even if she's not at her full fitness. The veteran all-rounder, who has been a part of all six Australian T20 World Cup-winning teams, is the team's top run-scorer in this tournament with 185 runs including three fifties. Her performance against West Indies at Lord's - the venue for Sunday's final - was instrumental in Australia's victory from a tough spot while chasing 171 runs.
Player profile
Litchfield praises Perry's dedication to recovery
Perry has been a key player for Australia with her experience and playing style. She has a strike-rate of 135.03 in this tournament and has been able to find boundaries when needed. Despite being an occasional bowler in the latter part of her career, she has also done well with the ball, taking four wickets in three matches. Team-mate Phoebe Litchfield praised Perry's professionalism and dedication to recovery ahead of the final clash against England.
Final showdown
All you need to know about the final
England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt made a stunning comeback after an injury layoff, leading her team to a 40-run win over South Africa in the semi-final at The Oval. The victory sets up a high-stakes title clash against unbeaten Australia at a sold-out Lord's on Sunday. This will be the first Women's T20 World Cup final since 2010 featuring two unbeaten teams.
Perry
A look at Perry's numbers
Perry has played 180 WT20Is and from 123 innings, she owns 2,482 runs at 31.02. She has hit 11 fifties with her strike rate being 118.41. In the Women's T20 World Cup, Perry has amassed 688 runs from 53 matches (36 innings) at 31.27. She owns 2 fifties. In the ongoing 2026 event, Perry has accumulated 185 runs from six matches at 46.25 (50s: 2).