England vs NZ, Lord's Test: Players to watch out for

England and New Zealand gear up for the 1st Test to be held at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground . Notably, this series is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. One expects a cracking start to the series on June 4. Ben Stokes-led England will be out to defy a strong New Zealand outfit. We decode the players in focus.

#1 Joe Root - England England talisman Joe Root will be backed to score heavy runs for his side. Root is closing in on 14,000 Test runs. From 163 games (298 innings), he owns 13,943 runs at 51.07. He has hit 41 tons and 66 fifties. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus New Zealand, Root has amassed 1,925 runs at 53.47 (100s: 6, 50s: 9).

#2 Kane Williamson - New Zealand New Zealand will rely on the consistency of star batter Kane Williamson. He is three shy of 9,500 Test runs (9,497). He has played 109 matches (193 innings) and averages 54.58. Williamson has struck 33 hundreds and 38 fifties. In 19 matches against England, Williamson has clocked 1,390 runs from 35 innings at 42.12. He owns 5 hundreds and 6 fifties.

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