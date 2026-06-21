Ben Stokes returns as England announce squad for third Test
What's the story
Ben Stokes will lead England in the series-deciding third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. He returns along with Gus Atkinson, both of whom missed the second Test due to a nightclub incident. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation into the matter but said "no blame should be attached to the players for violent conduct at the nightclub."
Official response
Atkinson was the 'victim of unproved attacks'
The ECB clarified that Atkinson was the "victim of unproved attacks and did not retaliate." This comes after both players had broken a midnight curfew set after previous drinking incidents on winter tours. The curfew was introduced following an incident where Harry Brook was punched by a nightclub bouncer in New Zealand.
Comeback
Stokes and Atkinson played County cricket
Despite their absence from the second Test, Stokes and Atkinson played county cricket for Durham and Surrey respectively. However, they were withdrawn from the final two days of their games ahead of a possible return to the England squad. Stokes scored 95 off 118 balls against Northamptonshire while Atkinson took four wickets for Surrey against Glamorgan.
Team lineup
England fielded 3 debutants in 2nd Test
Joe Root captained England at The Oval, where Stokes and Atkinson's absence from the bowling unit was keenly felt. Robinson and Jamie Smith, the latter sat out the second Test on paternity leave after the birth of his second child, are also part of a 15-player squad for the match in Nottingham from Thursday. England had fielded three debutants in London with Hampshire seamer Sonny Baker, Essex batter Jordan Cox, and Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew pressed into action after a chaotic build-up.
Information
England squad for 3rd NZ Test
England squad: Ben Stokes (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Jamie Smith and Josh Tongue.