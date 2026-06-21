Ben Stokes returns as England announce squad for third Test

Team lineup

England fielded 3 debutants in 2nd Test

Joe Root captained England at The Oval, where Stokes and Atkinson's absence from the bowling unit was keenly felt. Robinson and Jamie Smith, the latter sat out the second Test on paternity leave after the birth of his second child, are also part of a 15-player squad for the match in Nottingham from Thursday. England had fielded three debutants in London with Hampshire seamer Sonny Baker, Essex batter Jordan Cox, and Somerset wicketkeeper James Rew pressed into action after a chaotic build-up.