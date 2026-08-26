England vs Pakistan, Lord's Test: Presenting match preview and stats

As mentioned, England dominated the first Test match against Pakistan, winning by an innings and 103 runs.

The match was one-sided from start to finish. Ollie Robinson claimed a wicket on the very first ball of the match. He finished with 8 scalps in the contest.

Josh Tongue was also brilliant for the hosts, finishing the match with eight wickets as well.

England's batting was bolstered by four half-centuries, including Harry Brook's top score of 91 off 93 balls.