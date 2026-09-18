2nd T20I, Tom Banton slams 52* versus Sri Lanka: Stats
What's the story
England produced a solid performance with ball and bat to defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. With this win, England have sealed the three-match series with a game remaining. Tom Banton led the chase with an explosive 52* from 24 deliveries. Harry Brook and Jos Buttler provided valuable support. England comfortably reached Sri Lanka's target of 146 with 7.5 overs remaining.
Chase
Banton shines for England
Banton walked out when England were 55/2. He added 24 runs alongside Brook for the 3rd wicket before dominating with a 57-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Jordan Cox.
Banton hammered 43 runs in the 57-run stand with Cox.
It was a brilliant effort from Banton, who played his shots and also showed his experience in a chase of 146.
Runs
33rd fifty for Banton in T20s
Banton's 52* had 2 fours and 4 sixes. He has amassed 5,876 runs in T20s from 240 games (231 innings).
He averages 27.84 (SR: 144.9).
As per Cricinfo, Banton clocked his 33rd fifty in 20 overs cricket (100s: 4).
He is closing in on 250 sixes (246).
797 of his T20 runs have come for England from 42 matches (36 innings) at 26.56. He struck his 5th fifty (SR: 150.37).