All-round England humble Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I, seal series

From 56/0, Sri Lanka were reduced to 95/5.

Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga attempted to revive the innings and added a 44-run stand for the 6th wicket.

The pair looked good before Adil Rashid and Sonny Baker struck in successive deliveries to break their partnership.

Jofra Archer then claimed two wickets in the final over, leaving Sri Lanka nine down.

Asalanka made 31 from 31 balls, while Hasaranga contributed 27 from 22 deliveries.