All-round England humble Sri Lanka in 2nd T20I, seal series
What's the story
England produced another dominant performance to defeat Sri Lanka by six wickets in the second T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, and wrap up the three-match series with a game remaining. Tom Banton led the chase with an explosive 52* from 24 deliveries, while Harry Brook and Jos Buttler provided valuable support. England comfortably reached Sri Lanka's target of 146 with 7.5 overs remaining.
SL
Sri Lanka's late resistance falls short
From 56/0, Sri Lanka were reduced to 95/5.
Charith Asalanka and Wanindu Hasaranga attempted to revive the innings and added a 44-run stand for the 6th wicket.
The pair looked good before Adil Rashid and Sonny Baker struck in successive deliveries to break their partnership.
Jofra Archer then claimed two wickets in the final over, leaving Sri Lanka nine down.
Asalanka made 31 from 31 balls, while Hasaranga contributed 27 from 22 deliveries.
Chase
Buttler and Donald provide rapid start
England immediately seized control during the chase, with Buttler and Aneurin Donald attacking from the opening deliveries.
Their partnership produced 51 runs, putting Sri Lanka under significant pressure.
However, Dushmantha Chameera and Eshan Malinga quickly removed both openers within three deliveries.
Donald contributed 21 from 13 deliveries while Buttler departed after scoring 30 from 15 balls.
Job
Brook and Banton finish the job
Brook then continued England's aggressive approach, launching three sixes in four deliveries before falling to Malinga near the boundary.
His dismissal ended an impressive sequence of 311 T20I runs without being dismissed.
Banton ensured England suffered no further setback, smashing 52* from 24 balls.
Jordan Cox added 12 from seven, helping England complete a comfortable chase and secure another series victory.
Dawson
Liam Dawson rattles Sri Lanka with three-fer
Sri Lankan openers Pathum Nissanka and Lahiru Udara added 56 runs and it was spinner Liam Dawson who broke the stand by dismissing Udara in the 6th over.
The very next ball saw Kamil Mishara depart as Sri Lanka were reduced to 56/2.
In the 12th over, Dawson dismissed Dasun Shanaka to claim his 3rd wicket.
Dawson claimed 3/32 from 4 overs.
Numbers
Dawson gets to 14 wickets against the Lankans
Dawson's 3/32 from 4 overs saw him race to a tally of 39 scalps for England from 38 matches at 22.87.
In the previous match, he had bagged 2/23.
As per Cricinfo, Dawson owns a total of 14 wickets against Sri Lanka from 7 matches at 14.07.
Overall in 20 overs cricket, the 36-year-old has picked 314 wickets from 371 matches (243 innings).
Information
Nissanka and Asalanka bag 30-plus scores
Sri Lanka's Nissanka smashed 37 runs off 21 balls upfront. In 96 matches, he owns 2,748 runs for the Lankans at 30.53. Asalanka hammered 31 runs and now owns 1,497 runs from 78 matches at 22.34.
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How did the other England bowlers fare?
Baker bowled 4 overs and clocked 1/15 (1 maiden). Archer claimed 2/34 from 4 overs. Jamie Overton picked 2/23 from 4 overs whereas Rashid managed 1/18 from 3 overs. Will Jacks bowled 1 over and claimed 0/17.
Jos
Jos Buttler becomes first batter with 15,000 T20 runs
Dethroning Kieron Pollard, Buttler reclaimed the top spot in the T20 scoring chart.
He became the first batter to complete 15,000 runs in the format.
Buttler reached this landmark with his 30th run.
Across 528 T20s (497 innings), the English batter averages 35.46. With a strike rate of 147.46, Buttler has nine tons and 107 half-centuries, as per Cricinfo.
His tally also includes 1,363 fours and 659 sixes.
4,322 of Buttler's T20 runs have come in internationals fo England.
Banton
33rd fifty for Banton in T20s
Banton's 52* had 2 fours and 4 sixes.
He has now amassed 5,876 runs in T20s from 240 games (231 innings).
He averages 27.84 (SR: 144.9). As per Cricinfo, Banton clocked his 33rd fifty in 20 overs cricket (100s: 4).
He is closing in on 250 sixes (246).
797 of his T20 runs have come for England from 42 matches (36 innings) at 26.56.
He struck his 5th fifty (SR: 150.37).
Information
Sri Lanka's wicket-takers from this match
Chameera picked 1/29 from 3 overs. Hasaranga bowled 3 overs and picked 1/42. Malinga managed 1/27 from 2.1 overs. Tharindu Ratnayake clocked 1/25 from 2 overs.