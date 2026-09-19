England defeat Sri Lanka, reclaim top spot in T20I Rankings

England's pace attack proved too much for Sri Lanka, who were bundled out for a mere 124 runs in 18.5 overs.

Jamie Overton was the pick of the bowlers, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs and picking up a wicket from 4 overs.

Sonny Baker also impressed with figures of 2-17 from 3.5 overs while Jofra Archer bounced back from an expensive start to return with figures of 2-23 from 3 overs.

Meanwhile, spin all-rounder Will Jacks claimed 2-32 from 4 overs.