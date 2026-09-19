England defeat Sri Lanka, reclaim top spot in T20I Rankings
What's the story
The England cricket team has reclaimed the number one spot in the ICC T20I Rankings after a dominant performance against Sri Lanka. The hosts completed a clean sweep of the three-match series, winning the final match by eight wickets at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. The victory was largely due to stellar performances from England's pace bowlers and Jos Buttler's explosive batting.
Bowling brilliance
England's pace attack dominates Sri Lanka
England's pace attack proved too much for Sri Lanka, who were bundled out for a mere 124 runs in 18.5 overs.
Jamie Overton was the pick of the bowlers, giving away just 15 runs in his four overs and picking up a wicket from 4 overs.
Sonny Baker also impressed with figures of 2-17 from 3.5 overs while Jofra Archer bounced back from an expensive start to return with figures of 2-23 from 3 overs.
Meanwhile, spin all-rounder Will Jacks claimed 2-32 from 4 overs.
Batting prowess
Buttler's explosive batting leads to comfortable win
Despite the absence of Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell due to injuries, England's batting line-up proved too strong for Sri Lanka.
Opener Aneurin Donald was dismissed for 13 but Buttler and Harry Brook formed a second-wicket stand of 85 runs.
Brook was run out for 33, leaving Buttler to finish off the chase with an unbeaten knock of 62 runs off just 32 balls.
Captaincy impact
England's stellar run under Brook's captaincy
Under the captaincy of Brook, England have won 23 out of 26 completed T20Is since the summer of 2024.
The win against Sri Lanka not only marked a clean sweep in the series but also saw them reclaim their top spot from India.
However, despite this success, England will have to wait until 2028 for their next global T20 tournament as they prepare for a 50-over World Cup in southern Africa in autumn 2027.
Duo
Nissanka and Kamindu amongst the runs for Sri Lanka
Pathum Nissanka made a solid 24-ball 36. His knock had 2 fours and 3 sixes.
In 97 matches, he owns 2,784 runs at 30.59 for the Lankans.
Meanwhile, Kamindu Mendis hammered a 28-ball 35. His knock had 3 fours and 2 sixes.
With this effort, Kamindu has amassed 815 runs from 49 matches at 20.37.
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Charith Asalanka surpasses 1,500 runs in T20Is
Charith Asalanka surpassed 1,500 runs in T20Is for Sri Lanka. Asalanka scored 16 runs off 14 balls. He has amassed 1,513 runs from 59 matches at 22.25. He is the sixth Sri Lankan batter with 1,500-plus runs, as per Cricinfo.
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Key numbers for Baker and Archer
Baker (2/17) has picked up 6 wickets for England from 4 matches at 16. Overall, he has 71 wickets in the 20-over format at 18.88. Archer (2/23) now owns 68 wickets for England at 23. Overall, he has 282 scalps in 20 overs cricket at 23.18.
Buttler
Buttler gets to his 5th T20I fifty versus Sri Lanka
Buttler smashed his 5th fifty against the Lankans. He also owns a hundred.
As per Cricinfo, Buttler has raced to 645 runs from 16 matches against Sri Lanka at a whopping 58.63.
Overall in T20Is, Buttler now owns a tally of 4,384 runs at 34.79. He smashed his 30th fifty (100s: 2).
He has now smoked 192 sixes and 408 fours.
In 53 home games, Buttler has hit 1,632 runs from 46 innings at 41.84 (100s: 1, 50s: 11).
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108th fifty for Buttler in T20s
Playing his 529th match in 20 overs cricket, Buttler has amassed 15,062 runs from 498 innings at 35.6. He smashed his 108th fifty in the format (100s: 9). Buttler now owns 661 sixes and 1,370 fours.
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Brook shines for England
Brook (33) has amassed 1,702 runs for England from 71 games (62 innings). He averages a solid 36.21. Overall in T20s, Brook owns 4,835 runs from 194 games (180 innings). He has an average of 35.03. He owns 220 sixes.
England
England beat Sri Lanka for the 15th time in succession
England hold a strong T20I record against Sri Lanka, having won 17 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as per Cricinfo.
England have won each of their last 15 20-over format matches against the Lankans, whose last win came back in May 20, 2014, at The Oval.
In Manchester, England have featured in 15 T20Is, winning 9, losing 3 with 3 matches not seeing a result.
Twitter Post
Top!
Back at the top of the tree 🌲 pic.twitter.com/QbnuUV2ThZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 19, 2026