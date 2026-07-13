These England bowlers own five-wicket hauls against India (Women's Tests)
What's the story
Sophie Ecclestone, England's star spinner, has made a mark in the ongoing one-off Women's Test match against India. The match is being played at Lord's, London. Ecclestone was instrumental in England's bowling attack during India's third innings, taking five wickets, which led to India's declaration at 341/7d. On this note, we look at England bowlers with fifers versus India in Women's Tests.
#4
Sophie Ecclestone - 5/118 at Lord's, 2026
Ecclestone became the fourth England bowler to enter this elite list. The leg-spinner trapped dashing opener Shafali Verma on Day 2 before getting the better of Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, centurion Yastika Bhatia, and Sneh Rana on the following day. Ecclestone bowled 33.3 overs in the innings dominated by Indian batters and picked 5/118. As the spinner did not got much support from the other end, the visitors set England a target of 457.
#3
Jenny Gunn - 5/19 in Wormsley, 2014
Before Ecclestone, former all-rounder Jenny Gunn was the last English star with a WTest fifer against India. The Brits were under the pump after being folded for 92 while batting first in the 2014 Wormsley Test. However, a stellar spell from Gunn meant India could only manage 114/10 in response. In a jaw-dropping spell, the pacer claimed 5/19 in 18 overs (9 maidens). Though Gunn even scored a fine 62* in the third innings, England lost the contest by six wickets.
#2
Laura Harper - 5/66 in Delhi, 2005
Former off-spinner Laura Harper displayed her magic in the 2005 Delhi Test. She was exceptional in the first innings of the game as the hosts were folded for 289 despite cruising at 220/3 at one stage. Harper's 40 overs resulted in just 66 runs, five wickets, and as many as 13 maidens. The match ended in a draw.
#3
Gillian McConway - 7/34 in Worcester, 1986
Gillian McConway was the first England star with a WTest fifer against India. It was the second innings of the 1986 Worcester affair. The left-arm spinner ran through the middle and lower order despite the struggles of other bowlers. She claimed figures worth 7/34 as 27 of her 42 overs were maidens. This mach also concluded without a result.