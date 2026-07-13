These England bowlers own five-wicket hauls against India (Women's Tests) 

#3

Jenny Gunn - 5/19 in Wormsley, 2014

Before Ecclestone, former all-rounder Jenny Gunn was the last English star with a WTest fifer against India. The Brits were under the pump after being folded for 92 while batting first in the 2014 Wormsley Test. However, a stellar spell from Gunn meant India could only manage 114/10 in response. In a jaw-dropping spell, the pacer claimed 5/19 in 18 overs (9 maidens). Though Gunn even scored a fine 62* in the third innings, England lost the contest by six wickets.