Sophie Ecclestone claims her 4th five-wicket haul in WTests: Stats
What's the story
India scored 341/7d in the 3rd innings of the ongoing one-off Women's Test match against England at Lord's, London. The visitors set England a target of 457 with Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia and Richa Ghosh scoring runs. England's spinner Sophie Ecclestone shone for her side with a solid five-wicket haul. Earlier in the 1st innings, she had claimed a three-fer.
Information
5 wickets for Ecclestone
Ecclestone was once again instrumental for England. She dismissed Shafali Verma on Day 2. And on Day 3, she got key wickets of Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, centurion Yastika Bhatia and Sneh Rana. Notably, Ecclestone bowled 33.3 overs and picked 5/118.
Numbers
Ecclestone gets to 48 wickets
Ecclestone has raced to 48 Test scalps from 10 matches (18 innings) at an average of 28.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, 21 of her wickets have come against IND-W from three matches at 26.61. On home soil, the spinner has amassed 31 wickets from 5 matches at 24.83. Ecclestone bagged her 4th five-wicket haul in WTests. She also owns one match haul of 10 wickets.
Do you know?
3rd bowler with this feat
Ecclestone is now the 3rd bowler in England vs India Women Test matches with 20-plus wickets. She joined the likes of Jhulan Goswami (30) and Neetu David (25). Meanwhile, she is the first Englishwoman to do so.
Records
Notable match feats for Ecclestone
Ecclestone finished the match with figures worth 8/186 from 55.2 overs across two innings. It's now the 4th-best match figures in ENG-IND matches. Meanwhile, it's also England's best match figures by a bowler against India. Ecclestone broke her own record. She had earlier managed 8/206 in 2021.
Information
Maiden five-wicket haul against IND-W
Ecclestone claimed her maiden five-wicket haul against India. Besides this fifer, she also owns two four-fers against India. Ecclestone is also the 4th Englishwoman with a five-wicket haul against India.