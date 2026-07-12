Sophie Ecclestone claims her 4th five-wicket haul in WTests: Stats

Numbers

Ecclestone gets to 48 wickets

Ecclestone has raced to 48 Test scalps from 10 matches (18 innings) at an average of 28.66. As per ESPNcricinfo, 21 of her wickets have come against IND-W from three matches at 26.61. On home soil, the spinner has amassed 31 wickets from 5 matches at 24.83. Ecclestone bagged her 4th five-wicket haul in WTests. She also owns one match haul of 10 wickets.