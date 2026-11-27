Tribe's selection is a landmark moment for Glamorgan, as he is the first player from the club to be called up for an England T20I squad.

He is also the club's first England call-up in any format since Simon Jones was selected in 2005.

The 22-year-old has previously played international cricket for Jersey, representing them in five ODIs and 26 T20Is.

His most recent appearance was last month during a Cricket World Cup Challenge League match.