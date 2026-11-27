Asa Tribe: First Glamorgan player to get England T20I call-up
What's the story
Team England has announced the inclusion of Asa Tribe and spinner Rehan Ahmed in their squad for the last two T20Is against Australia. The move comes as a response to injury concerns that have plagued the team during the tour. Tribe, who represents Glamorgan, is the first player from his club to be called up for an England T20I squad. Notably, the Brits are 2-1 up in the five-match affair.
Milestone moment
First Glamorgan player to be selected in England T20I squad
Tribe's selection is a landmark moment for Glamorgan, as he is the first player from the club to be called up for an England T20I squad.
He is also the club's first England call-up in any format since Simon Jones was selected in 2005.
The 22-year-old has previously played international cricket for Jersey, representing them in five ODIs and 26 T20Is.
His most recent appearance was last month during a Cricket World Cup Challenge League match.
Veteran inclusion
Rehan Ahmed added to the squad
Rehan Ahmed, on the other hand, is no stranger to international cricket.
He has already represented England in all three formats of the game.
His last T20I appearance was against India in July this year.
The young spinner was most recently seen playing for the England Lions against West Indies A.
Official reaction
Dan Cherry's statement on Tribe's achievement
Dan Cherry, the Chief Executive of Glamorgan, expressed immense pride in Tribe's achievement.
He said, "Everyone at the Club is incredibly proud of what Asa has achieved so far. This is a richly deserved opportunity, and we look forward to watching him represent England in Australia."
Cherry also stressed that Tribe's call-up is a powerful example of what they are trying to achieve at Glamorgan.
Squad adjustments
Injury concerns for England on this tour
England has been dealing with injury issues on this tour.
Josh Tongue and Jacob Bethell were ruled out with injuries before the tour, while Will Jacks was ruled out after suffering a hand injury during the first T20I in Melbourne.
Harry Brook and Jordan Cox are also set to miss the final T20I of this series as they head to South Africa to join the Test squad.
Information
England's updated squad for final two Australia T20Is
Squad: Philip Salt, Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox (wk), James Coles, Sam Curran, View match performance View profile Liam Dawson, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Henry Crocombe, Luke Wood, Will Jacks, Eddie Jack, Thomas Rew, Asa Tribe. and Rehan Ahmed.