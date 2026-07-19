England beat France 6-4, win 3rd-place World Cup playoff: Stats
What's the story
England secured a thrilling 6-4 victory over France in the third-place playoff of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The match, played at Miami Stadium, saw Bukayo Saka score a stunning hat-trick. Declan Rice and Ezri Konsa also found the back of the net for England. Kylian Mbappe scored twice for France, making him the tournament's all-time leading scorer with 22 goals.
Match highlights
Summary of the thrilling 3rd-place playoff
England took a commanding 4-0 lead at halftime with goals from Rice, Konsa, and two from Saka.
However, France came back strong in the second half with Mbappe scoring twice and substitute Bradley Barcola also finding the net.
Ousmane Dembele scored in the 96th minute to make it 4-5 for France after Saka's 87th-minute penalty.
Despite their efforts, England held on to their lead as Jude Bellingham smashed the sixth goal.
Player achievements
Saka's record hat-trick and Bellingham's record-breaking goals
Saka's hat-trick was a highlight of the match, coming in the 87th minute from a penalty after Djed Spence was fouled by Malo Gusto.
Saka is now the 4th Englishman with a World Cup hat-trick. He joined Geoff Hurst (1966), Gary Lineker (1986) and Harry Kane (2018).
Bellingham now has seven goals in World Cups, breaking the record for most goals scored by an England player in a single FIFA World Cup or UEFA European Championship tournament, as per Opta.
Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe becomes highest scorer in World Cup history
Mbappe became the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history after scoring twice for France against England.
The French captain surpassed Lionel Messi's tally of 21 goals with a stellar performance on football's biggest stage.
From 22 World Cup games across three editions (2018, 2022 and 2026), Mbappe owns 22 goals.
He is one above Messi, who owns 21 goals from 33 matches.
Messi has the chance of surpassing Mbappe when Argentina take on Spain in the final on Sunday.
Information
Mbappe ends WC 2026 with 10 goals and 4 assists
Mbappe ended his 2026 World Cup campaign for France with a tally of 10 goals and 4 assists from 8 games. As mentioned, he scored twice against England. He also made an assist for Barcola. He is now involved in 14 goals. Meanwhile, Messi is involved in 12 goals at 2026 World Cup (G8 A4).
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4th player in World Cup history to record this feat
As per Opta, Mbappe became the fourth player in history to score 10 or more goals at a single World Cup. He is also the first to achieve the feat in 56 years after Sandor Kocsis: 11 goals (1954), Just Fontaine: 13 goals (1958) and Gerd Muller: 10 goals (1970).
Saka
Saka attains World Cup feat for England
Saka is now the second England player to score a hat-trick in a FIFA World Cup knockout stage match after Hurst in the 1966 final.
In 56 games for England across all competitions, Saka has raced to 17 goals.
Six of his goals have come at the World Cup. He also scored three World Cup goals in 2022.
Information
Bellingham makes record as a sub; ends WC campaign strongly
Bellingham became the second substitute in FIFA World Cup history to attempt 5+ dribbles in a match and complete them all, along with Argentina's Claudio Caniggia vs Cameroon in 1990. Notably, he scored 7 goals and made an assist in this edition of the World Cup.
Opta stats
Olise makes World Cup history
France's Michael Olise provided seven assists in this 2026 World Cup.
He broke Pele's record (6 in 1970) since Opta began analyzing the competition (1966).
Notably, five of these assists were to Mbappe, a record for one player to another over the period.
He made two assists in the match against England (48' and 66'). Both were for Mbappe.
ENG records
Massive records for England
England have achieved their second-best finish at the FIFA World Cup, behind their 1966 success on home soil.
Rice is now the sixth England player to both score and assist in a single World Cup match.
Rice is also the first England player to record two assists from corners at the same FIFA World Cup tournament since David Beckham in 2002.
Rice and Saka are only the second Arsenal duo to each score a goal in a World Cup match - after Marc Overmars and Dennis Bergkamp in 1998 for the Netherlands against South Korea.
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Contrasting 1st-half records for the two sides
France conceded four first half goals for the first time since a Euro qualification match against Yugoslavia in April 1968. Meanwhile, England's seven shots on target are their joint-most on record (since 1966) in the first half of a FIFA World Cup match.
Recprd
6th World Cup match with 10-plus goals scored
England vs France is just the sixth game in World Cup history to see 10+ goals scored.
World Cup games with 10-plus goals scored
Austria 7-5 Switzerland (1954)
Brazil 6-5 Poland (1938)
Hungary 8-3 West Germany (1954)
Hungary 10-1 El Salvador (1982)
France 7-3 Paraguay (1958)
England 6-4 France (2026)
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Deschamps bids goodbye
Deschamps took charge of his 187th and final game for France. He clocked 121 wins, 35 draws and 31 defeats He reached two World Cup finals (2018 and 2022). Deschamps won the 2018 World Cup and 2021 UEFA Nations League with France.
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Dembele shines for France
Dembele finished his 2026 World Cup campaign with six goals from 8 appearances. He also made 2 assists. Notably, he now has 13 international goals for France in 67 matches.