England beat France 6-4, win 3rd-place World Cup playoff: Stats

England took a commanding 4-0 lead at halftime with goals from Rice, Konsa, and two from Saka.

However, France came back strong in the second half with Mbappe scoring twice and substitute Bradley Barcola also finding the net.

Ousmane Dembele scored in the 96th minute to make it 4-5 for France after Saka's 87th-minute penalty.

Despite their efforts, England held on to their lead as Jude Bellingham smashed the sixth goal.