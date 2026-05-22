England announce squad for 2026 FIFA World Cup: Details here
What's the story
England manager Thomas Tuchel has unveiled his 26-man squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The announcement was marked by some high-profile exclusions, including Cole Palmer, Phil Foden, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire. Nottingham Forest forward Morgan Gibbs-White, Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton and Newcastle defender Lewis Hall were also left out of the squad.
Unexpected inclusion
Ivan Toney gets recalled to the squad
In a surprising move, striker Ivan Toney has been recalled to the squad. The Brentford striker had expressed his desire to be part of the World Cup squad back in February. He has since scored an impressive 32 goals in 32 matches for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia's Pro League this season.
Team lineup
England's squad for World Cup
The squad also features Spurs defender Djed Spence, Man United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, Arsenal players Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke, Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah. In-form Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins and veterans John Stones and Jordan Henderson have also been included in the final lineup. England will leave for the US on June 1, 16 days before their first group match against Croatia on June 17.
Squad
England's World Cup squad in full
Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford. Defenders: Reece James, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Dan Burn, Nico O'Reilly, Djed Spence, Tino Livramento. Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Jordan Henderson, Morgan Rogers, Jude Bellingham, Eberechi Eze. Forwards: Harry Kane, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Noni Madueke.
Twitter Post
Squad!
It’s official. Your #ThreeLions players heading to the @FIFAWorldCup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/lqsDBYSP4X— England (@England) May 22, 2026