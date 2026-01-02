Potts, Bashir named in England's squad for 5th Ashes Test

Pacer Matthew Potts is all set to make his first appearance in this Ashes series in the last Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, starting on January 4. England announced a 12-man squad for the match, with spinner Shoaib Bashir also included. Potts has been an unused member of the team throughout this tour but is now likely to get his 11th cap after Gus Atkinson was ruled out due to a hamstring injury sustained during the fourth Test.

Team composition England's squad for final Ashes Test England's squad for fifth Ashes Test: Ben Stokes (capt), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk), Josh Tongue. With Potts getting the nod means Matthew Fisher will remain benched for the final match as well. Meanwhile, Bashir will fight with all-rounder Will Jacks for a spot in the XI.

Game plan England's strategy for the final Test After the controversy surrounding the Boxing Day Test, England is expecting a flatter surface this week at SCG. The pitch had a slight green tinge on Friday, and captain Ben Stokes is waiting to inspect it again on Saturday before naming his XI. Bashir is likely to miss out again for the SCG Test due to similar strategic considerations. Notably, Australia are 3-1 up in the series. England had won the preceding Test in Melbourne.

Career progression Potts's journey in Test cricket All of Potts's initial Test appearances have come since Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum took charge at the start of the 2022 summer, and he continued to play in subsequent years. The seamer impressed with his relentless bowling, taking 20 wickets at an average of 28 in his first five Tests. However, he was benched for the final two Tests of that summer against South Africa as Ollie Robinson returned to action.