England announce playing XI for 3rd NZ Test: Details here
What's the story
England have announced their playing XI for the third and final Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. The match starts on Thursday. The team sees the return of Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson after their involvement in a Chelsea nightclub incident two weeks ago. Shoaib Bashir also makes a comeback, while Jamie Smith replaces James Rew after missing the last game due to personal reasons.
Team composition
England's squad for the 3rd Test
England XI for third NZ Test: Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue, Shoaib Bashir. Notably absent from this match is Ollie Robinson, who was named Player of the Match in the first Test at Lord's but missed out on the second Test due to a knee injury. He continues to be on the sidelines.
Coach's comments
McCullum on England's challenges and team unity
Brendon McCullum, England's head coach, acknowledged the challenge posed by the predicted 38-degree heat on the first two days of the Test. He also spoke about team unity after a tough fortnight for the squad. Despite their recent poor form, having lost six of their last seven Tests since India's series-levelling win at The Oval in September 2025, McCullum stressed he was more focused on processes than results.
Captaincy impact
Stokes returns as captain for 3rd Test
Stokes's return is expected to bring much-needed balance to the team. He returns along with Gus Atkinson, both of whom missed the second Test due to a nightclub incident. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation into the matter but said "no blame should be attached to the players for violent conduct at the nightclub." In Stokes's absence, Root led England in the second Test and suffered a 253-run loss. The series now stands at 1-1 with a match to go.