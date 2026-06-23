England announce playing XI for 3rd NZ Test: Details here

Captaincy impact

Stokes returns as captain for 3rd Test

Stokes's return is expected to bring much-needed balance to the team. He returns along with Gus Atkinson, both of whom missed the second Test due to a nightclub incident. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation into the matter but said "no blame should be attached to the players for violent conduct at the nightclub." In Stokes's absence, Root led England in the second Test and suffered a 253-run loss. The series now stands at 1-1 with a match to go.