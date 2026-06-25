England reach ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 semis
What's the story
England stormed into the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 after a resounding 38-run victory over West Indies at Lord's. The win, England's fourth in as many matches, was powered by Danni Wyatt-Hodge's blistering innings of 65 off just 42 balls. This was her second impressive performance in this tournament after a stunning century against Sri Lanka on opening night. England scored 186/7 in 20 overs before WI-W managed 148/5.
Match highlights
Wyatt-Hodge leads England's charge
Wyatt-Hodge shared two crucial partnerships. She added 66 runs alongside Alice Capsey (28 off 23) and then 40 runs with Heather Knight (43 off 26). England were 38/2 when Capsey joined Wyatt-Hodge as they steered the side past 100. Knight then made her presence felt and once Wyatt-Hodge perished (144/4), she helped England surpass 170. For WI-W, Ashmini Munisar claimed 2/42 from her 4 overs. Chinelle Henry (1/25), Hayley Matthews (1/32) and Karishma Ramharack (1/23) were amongst the wickets.
Bowling performance
England's bowlers shine despite dropped catches
England's bowlers put up a stellar show, with Sophie Ecclestone (1/22) and Lauren Bell (1/20) being economical. Linsey Smith bagged 1/35 whereas Charlotte Dean shining (2/32). However, some dropped catches in the latter stages of the innings allowed Henry (51 not out off 30 balls) and Jahzara Claxton (21 off 34) to stitch together a partnership for the fifth wicket. Despite this late resistance, West Indies could only manage 148-5 in their chase.
Group standings
Semi-final spot for England
With this victory, England have secured a spot in the semi-finals. They can secure the top position in Group 2 and possibly avoid six-time champions Australia in the semi-finals by winning their last pool game against New Zealand on Saturday. However, if West Indies win against Ireland earlier that day, they would also confirm their place in the last four.
Numbers
England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge surpasses 3,500 runs in Women's T20Is
Wyatt-Hodge scored a fine 65-run knock from 42 balls. During the course of her knock, she went past 3,500 runs in Women's T20Is. Wyatt-Hodge owns 3,562 runs at 24.06 from 184 matches (163 innings). She clocked her 22nd fifty (100s: 3). Wyatt-Hodge became the 8th batswoman with 3,500-plus runs in WT20Is after Suzie Bates (4,739), Smriti Mandhana (4,492), Harmanpreet Kaur (4,147), Chamari Athapaththu (3,891), Sophie Devine (3,787), Sarah Taylor (3,650) and Beth Mooney (3,636). She is the 1st Englishwoman with this record.
Do you know?
4th fifty-plus score in Women's T20 World Cup
Wyatt-Hodge smashed her 4th fifty-plus score in Women's T20 World Cup. She slammed her 3rd fifty (100s: 1). From 33 matches, she now owns 681 runs at 28.19, as per ESPNcricinfo. She is the top scorer in the 2026 edition (193 runs at 64.33).
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Knight shines for England with 43-run knock
Knight scored a 26-ball 43 for ENG-W. She slammed 7 fours. With this effort, she raced to 2,582 runs from 142 matches (126 innings) at 27.76. Meabwhile, in the global 20-over tournament, the experienced Knight has amassed 599 runs from 32 matches at 29.95.
Information
Ecclestone becomes 4th-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is
Ecclestone (1/22) now owns 152 scalps in Women's T20Is from 110 games at 16.20. She equaled Australia's Megan Schutt in terms of wickets (152). Ecclestone is only behind Deepti Sharma (167), T Putthawong (165) and H Ishimwe (164), as per ESPNcricinfo.