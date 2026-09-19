Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Decoding England's record in T20Is
What's the story
The third and final T20I match between England and Sri Lanka will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. England have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They are now looking for a clean sweep. Harry Brook's England have been dominant in this series and will aim to finish on a high. We decode their record in Manchester.
Information
England have played 14 T20Is at Emirates Old Trafford
As per Cricinfo, in Manchester, England have featured in 14 T20Is, winning 8, losing 3 with 3 matches not seeing a result. Sri Lanka will play here for the 1st time.
Team records
Highest and lowest team totals at this venue
England own the highest team total at this venue, clocking 304/2 versus South Africa in 2025.
Notably, this is the only 200-plus score here. England's 199/5 versus Pakistan is the next best score in 2020.
New Zealand's 103 versus England in 2023 is the lowest score here.
Notably, the Kiwis also own the 2nd-lowest score worth 123/9 versus England in 2008.
Batting records
Key batting records at this venue
Jos Buttler has featured in 8 matches at this venue and is the top scorer.
From six innings, he owns a tally of 202 runs at an average of 40.40. He has hit 2 fifties here with the best score of 83. His strike rate reads 162.90.
Buttler and Mohammad Hafeez own the most fifty-plus scores here (2).
Phil Salt and India's KL Rahul are the only batters with a century.
Bowling records
Adil Rashid has delivered the goods
England spinner Adil Rashid has the most wickets here. He owns 12 scalps from 10 matches at 23.41.
3 English bowlers have taken a four-fer at this venue (Gus Atkinson, Rashid and Jade Dernbach).
India's Kuldeep Yadav is the only bowler with a five-wicket haul.
Do you know?
England have dominated here in terms of partnerships
England's Brook and Jonny Bairstow own the highest partnership at this venue (any wicket). Brook and Bairstow added 131 runs for the 3rd wicket against New Zealand in 2023. Phil Salt and Jos Buttler's 126-run opening stand against South Africa in 2025 is next.