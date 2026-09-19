Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester: Decoding England's record in T20Is

England own the highest team total at this venue, clocking 304/2 versus South Africa in 2025.

Notably, this is the only 200-plus score here. England's 199/5 versus Pakistan is the next best score in 2020.

New Zealand's 103 versus England in 2023 is the lowest score here.

Notably, the Kiwis also own the 2nd-lowest score worth 123/9 versus England in 2008.