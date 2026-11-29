Henry Crocombe floors Australia with three-fer in 4th T20I: Stats
What's the story
In a thrilling finale, England emerged victorious over Australia by seven runs in the fourth T20I at the SCG on Sunday. The win not only clinched the five-match series for England but also marked their first T20I series victory against Australia since 2018. Mitchell Marsh's brilliant century (119 off 57 balls) went in vain as Henry Crocombe defended 12 runs in the final over, including two wickets on consecutive balls.
Final over
Crocombe's final over heroics seal the deal for England
With 29 runs needed off the last 10 balls, a dropped catch by Tom Banton at long-on gave Marsh another chance.
He took Jamie Overton for 16 runs in three balls, leaving just 12 runs to defend in the final over.
Crocombe, came to bowl the 20th over. He had earlier bowled 2 overs and claimed 1 wicket.
Notably, he held his nerve conceded just three singles to start with.
He then dismissed both Marsh and Joel Davies on consecutive deliveries.
His final ball went for one run.
Information
Crocombe records his maiden three-fer in T20Is
Playing his 4th match for England, Crocombe (3/28) has amassed six scalps. He averages 18.33. Notably, all of his four matches have come in this series. Overall in 40 T20s, he has picked 41 scalps at 27.87, as per Cricinfo.