With 29 runs needed off the last 10 balls, a dropped catch by Tom Banton at long-on gave Marsh another chance.

He took Jamie Overton for 16 runs in three balls, leaving just 12 runs to defend in the final over.

Crocombe, came to bowl the 20th over. He had earlier bowled 2 overs and claimed 1 wicket.

Notably, he held his nerve conceded just three singles to start with.

He then dismissed both Marsh and Joel Davies on consecutive deliveries.

His final ball went for one run.