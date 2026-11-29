England beat Australia in SCG T20I, seal series: Key stats
What's the story
England have secured a T20I series victory against Australia after winning the fourth match by seven runs in Sydney. The win was despite a brilliant century from Australian captain Mitchell Marsh, who scored 119 runs off 56 balls. England set a target of 182 runs, with Sam Curran (50 not out off 28) and Liam Dawson (23 off 14) contributing significantly to their total. In response, the Aussies managed 174/7 to lose by 7 runs.
Match dynamics
Crocombe shines in death overs
In response to England's total, Australia needed nine runs off the last three balls with Marsh on strike.
Young fast bowler Henry Crocombe held his nerve in the final over.
He had Marsh caught behind by Jordan Cox off a top edge and trapped Joel Davies lbw next ball, leaving Australia at 174/7.
The win gave England an unassailable 3-1 lead going into the series finale.
ENG
How did the England's innings out?
England's innings got off to a rocky start with Riley Meredith dismissing Aneurin Donald and Tom Banton in the powerplay.
Spencer Johnson then dismissed Phil Salt and skipper Harry Brook, leaving England at 32/4 in just 4.2 overs.
However, James Coles (33 off 29) and Jordan Cox (23 off 19) rebuilt before Curran took charge of the innings.
Curran ended up smashing a 28-ball 50*. Jamie Overton and Dawson played their part too.
For Australia, Johnson claimed 2/29 whereas Meredith managed 2/44.
Batting challenges
A lone hand from Marsh
Marsh single-handedly kept Australia in the game, scoring a blistering century.
He reached his hundred off 49 balls, becoming only the third player to score a T20I century for Australia against England.
However, he was let down by the other Australian batters who struggled to keep up with his pace.
The rest of the Australian batters scored just 48 runs from 56 balls between them.
For England, Crocombe picked 3/28 from 3 overs.
Meanwhile, Adil Rashid's economical bowling (4-0-14) and Curran's 1/26 proved crucial in the middle overs.
SCG
Australia's record at the SCG
As per Cricinfo, Australia have played 14 matches at the SCG, winning seven and losing five (NR: 1).
One match ended in a tie against Sri Lanka which Australia ended up winning.
Notably, they have played twice against England at the SCG with their 1st clash being way back in 2007. Australia won that contest by a margin of 77 runs.
Curran
Curran is part of these records
Curran and Overton added an unbroken partnership of 51 runs in just 20 balls for the eighth wicket.
As per Cricinfo, Moeen Ali-David Willey (57* vs Afghanistan in 2016) and Samit Patel-Graeme Swann (51 vs Sri Lanka, 2012) are the only other England pairs to record a 50-plus T20I stand for the eighth wicket or lower.
Curran became the third Englishman to score a T20I fifty while batting at seven or lower.
He joined Ravi Bopara (65* vs Australia in Hobart, 2014) and Will Jacks (53* vs Italy in Kolkata, 2026) on this list.
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Curran and Overton script this record
Curran and Overton scripted only the second 50+ stand for the eighth wicket or lower against Australia, after South Africa's Wayne Parnell and Rusty Theron's 64*-run stand in the 2011 Johannesburg affair.
Numbers
3rd fifty in the T20Is for Curran
With his third fifty in the T20I format, Curran has raced to 815 runs from 84 T20I matches at an average of 22.63 (SR: 131.23). This was his maiden half-century across six innings versus the Aussies. Overall, in T20 cricket, Curran now has 37 fifties and a ton. He has scored 6,110 runs.
Marsh
3rd Aussie batter to slam a century versus England (T20Is)
Marsh is now the 3rd Aussie batter to slam a century versus England in T20Is.
He joined Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell.
Centuries scored for AUS vs ENG in T20Is
156 (63) - Aaron Finch, Southampton, 2013
103* (58) - Glenn Maxwell, Hobart, 2018
119 (57) - Mitchell Marsh, Sydney, 2026*
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Marsh clocks his sixth T20 hundred
This was Marsh's sixth T20 hundred and second in T20Is. He had earlier smashed an unbeaten 103 against New Zealand in 2025. Both his centuries have come while leading the side.
Marsh numbers
A look at Marsh's numbers
Marsh smashed nine fours and nine sixes, striking at 208.77.
With this knock of 119, Marsh owns 7,257 runs from 262 T20s (249 innings). He averages 34.72 (SR: 142.12), as per Cricinfo.
Marsh clobbered his sixth hundred (50s: 45). He has now hit a total of 381 sixes.
As many as 2,495 of Marsh's 7,257 runs have come across 92 T20Is (87 innings) at 34.17.
He clocked his 2nd hundred (50s: 14). Marsh owns 130 sixes for the Aussies.
Information
Crocombe shines for England
Playing his 4th match for England, Crocombe (3/28) has amassed six scalps. He acerages 18.33. Notably, all of his four matches have come in this series. Overall in 40 T20s, he has picked 41 scalps.
Records
More feats attained by Marsh
As mentioned, Marsh now owns 130 sixes for Australia.
He now has the 2nd-most sixes for the Aussies in T20Is. Glenn Maxwell leads the way with 150. Marsh, who hit nine sixes in his knock of 119, surpassed Finch, who smashed 125.
As per Cricbuzz, Marsh's nine sixes are the second-most by an Australian against England, behind Finch's 14 at Southampton in 2013.
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England gain a firm grip
England have now won six successive bilateral T20I series and remain unbeaten against Australia in their last six, with the latter's last series win coming in 2014.