3rd ODI: England, India meet at Lord's for series decider
What's the story
The third ODI between England and India is set to take place on Sunday at the Lord's Cricket Ground. The hosts leveled the series at 1-1 after a convincing victory in the second ODI. India, batting first, collapsed from a strong position of 178/3 to be all out for 233 runs. They will now look to bounce back at the 'Mecca of Cricket.' Here is the match preview.
Pitch conditions
Pitch report and other details
The pitch at Lord's is expected to provide consistent bounce and carry.
Seam bowlers can expect early lateral movement with the 'Lord's Slope' aiding their angles.
The straight boundaries are comparatively longer than the square boundaries, with the slope further affecting how the ball moves across the outfield.
The toss-winning captain would want to bowl first and utilize any moisture present on the surface.
The match, which will get underway at 3:30pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on JioHotstar.
India
Can Rohit fire at Lord's?
Amid intense speculation about Rohit Sharma's future, the BCCI has clarified that this match will not mark the end of his international career.
However, after a disappointing performance in the first two games, Rohit has a point to prove.
Current captain Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli have been in good form in this format.
On the bowling front, India may finally give Kuldeep Yadav a chance after Washington Sundar's hamstring injury.
Jasprit Bumrah will continue to lead the attack.
England
What about England?
The Indian bowlers will have to find a way to stop Joe Root, who has crossed the 60-run mark in each of his last five ODI outings.
However, other than Root, England batters have not done much in this series and would be looking to change that on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Jofra Archer has looked lethal with the new ball.
In the second ODI, England played an extra seamer instead of Liam Dawson. He may return if conditions warrant it.
Historical match-up
England vs India: Head-to-head record
India and England have faced each other in a total of 112 ODI matches, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Out of these, India have won 62 while England have emerged victorious on 45 occasions.
On England soil, the hosts have 24 wins and 19 defeats against the Indian side (Tied: 1, NR: 3).
Notably, England are chasing their maiden ODI series win against India since 2018.
Team line-ups
Predicted playing XIs of the 2 teams
England Predicted XI: Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Saqib Mahmood/Liam Dawson.
India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Across 27 ODI games versus India, Root has scored 1,026 runs at an average of 51.3.
Across 35 matches in England, Kohli has scored 1,419 runs at an average of 50.67 and a strike rate of 91.48.
Gill's 484 ODI runs this year have come at 96.80. His strike rate is also a solid 114.42.
Axar Patel claimed a four-wicket haul in the series opener.
Archer has claimed 11 wickets across six white-ball games on this tour.
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