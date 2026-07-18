3rd ODI: England, India meet at Lord's for series decider

The pitch at Lord's is expected to provide consistent bounce and carry.

Seam bowlers can expect early lateral movement with the 'Lord's Slope' aiding their angles.

The straight boundaries are comparatively longer than the square boundaries, with the slope further affecting how the ball moves across the outfield.

The toss-winning captain would want to bowl first and utilize any moisture present on the surface.

The match, which will get underway at 3:30pm IST, will be broadcast live on Sony Sports channels and streamed on JioHotstar.