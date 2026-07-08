The feat came during the third T20I against India (Image Source: X/@cricketcomau)

Jos Buttler becomes first England keeper with this T20I feat

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:07 pm Jul 08, 202603:07 pm

What's the story

Jos Buttler has set a new record for the most dismissals by an England wicketkeeper-batter in a single T20I match. The feat came during the third T20I against India at Trent Bridge on July 7, where Buttler inflicted five dismissals behind the stumps. With this, he broke the previous record held by his predecessor Matt Prior, who had four dismissals in a match against South Africa in Cape Town back in 2007. Here are further details.