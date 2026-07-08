Jos Buttler becomes first England keeper with this T20I feat
What's the story
Jos Buttler has set a new record for the most dismissals by an England wicketkeeper-batter in a single T20I match. The feat came during the third T20I against India at Trent Bridge on July 7, where Buttler inflicted five dismissals behind the stumps. With this, he broke the previous record held by his predecessor Matt Prior, who had four dismissals in a match against South Africa in Cape Town back in 2007. Here are further details.
Match details
Buttler's 5 dismissals help England defend a daunting target
In the match, Buttler's five dismissals were Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Axar Patel, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, and Arshdeep Singh. His performance helped England bowl out India for just 76 runs in 11.4 overs. The hosts had posted a competitive total of 201/7 in their innings with Phil Salt scoring an impressive 70 off just 44 balls. As per ESPNcricinfo, Buttler now shares the record for inflicting the joint second-most dismissals in a T20I match. He is only behind New Zealand's Mitchell Hay, who recorded six dismissals in a 2024 game against Sri Lanka.
Feat
Second-most dismissals in T20Is
Buttler also contributed to England's innings with a quickfire 36 off just 21 balls. He hit four boundaries and two sixes in his innings, giving the hosts an early momentum. Coming to his overall numbers, Buttler has racked up 4,073 runs across 158 T20Is at a strike rate of 147.78(28 half-centuries and 1 hundred). While he has inflicted 106 dismissals behind the stumps, only South Africa's Quinton de Kock has recorded more in this regard (111).
Bowling prowess
India's chase falters as bowlers dominate
India's chase fell apart almost instantly, with only four batsmen managing to score in double digits. Jofra Archer led the charge for England with a brilliant 3/29 while Josh Tongue was equally destructive with his 4/28. The duo ripped through India's top order, leaving them reeling at 52/5 in just five overs. This was one of India's worst batting performances in recent times, which resulted in their second-lowest all-out total in T20I history.
Series update
Record-breaking performance guides England to massive win over India
The match ended with India being bowled out for just 76 runs, handing England a massive 125-run victory. This was India's worst T20I defeat by margin of runs. The win gave England a 2-0 lead in the five-match series after the first match was abandoned due to rain. India's batting collapse and Buttler's record-breaking performance were key highlights of this encounter at Trent Bridge.