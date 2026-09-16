Cardiff T20I: England eye series win against Sri Lanka
What's the story
After dominating the series opener, England will take on Sri Lanka in the second T20I on September 17. The match will be played at the iconic Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. England lead the series 1-0 after a crushing 119-run victory at The Rose Bowl, where they posted 254/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 135.
Summary
How the opener panned out
The 1st T20I at Southampton's Rose Bowl was a straightforward affair.
England racked up 254/4, riding on skipper Harry Brook's incredible ton and a 44-ball 80 from Jos Buttler.
Brook even hammered Dunith Wellalage for 30 runs in an over.
In the second innings, a concerted bowling effort helped England restrict the Lankans to 135 in 19 overs.
Match details
Pitch report and conditions
The Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has a pitch that favors bowlers. The surface could be slower, offering variable bounce.
Cutters can be effective, while spinners might have decent turn.
According to AccuWeather, Cardiff can witness a spell of rain in the morning. But the match is unlikely to be impacted.
Meanwhile, the action will get underway at 11:00pm IST.
Team composition
A look at the probable XIs
England (Probable XI): Aneurin Donald, Jos Buttler (wicket-keeper), Harry Brook (captain), Tom Banton, Jordan Cox, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, and Adil Rashid.
Sri Lanka (Probable XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara (wicket-keeper), Lahiru Udara, Charith Asalanka (captain), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, and Eshan Malinga.
Record
Will SL break their losing streak?
Sri Lanka have lost each of their last 13 T20Is against England, with their last win coming in May 2014 at The Oval, as per Cricinfo.
Overall, the Brits lead Sri Lanka 15-4 in their T20I head-to-head record with no matches ending in a tie or no result.
Meanwhile, England are on a high after recently defeating reigning world champions India 4-0 in their last T20I assignment.
Performers
A look at star performers
England captain Harry Brook has been in excellent form in T20Is, scoring an unbeaten 114 off just 49 balls in the opener. His last three T20I scores read 114*, 95*, and 79*.
Even Buttler is coming off two successive 50-plus scores (80 and 131).
Sonny Baker was England's star bowler in Southampton with figures of 3/12. He has taken five wickets in his last two T20s.