3rd ODI: England take on Sri Lanka in decider
What's the story
The third and final ODI between England and Sri Lanka will be played on Sunday at The Kia Oval in London. After leveling the series at Headingley, Sri Lanka have a chance to pull off an unexpected series win against England. The weather is expected to be cloudy with a possibility of rain later in the day, while temperatures are likely to remain in the early twenties. Here is the match preview.
Details
Pitch report and other details
The pitch at The Kia Oval is generally good for batters, but they will be tested every now and then as new ball tends to move in the initial overs.
With the conditions being overcast, pacers will get further assistance.
Spinners will also come into play as the match progresses.
Meanwhile, the match will get underway at 3:00pm IST.
Team update
Sri Lanka leveled the series at Headingley
England's bowlers had a tough outing at Headingley, conceding 321 runs to Sri Lanka.
Despite their efforts, the visitors' bowling attack managed to restrict Harry Brook's side to 305 runs.
The biggest blow for England was Jos Buttler suffering a hamstring injury, which will keep him out of this match.
Notably, the Brits sealed a comfortable win in the series opener.
Game plan
The onus is on Root
Despite Buttler's absence, England still look stronger than Sri Lanka on paper.
However, they will need other experienced players to step up their game.
Joe Root is one such player, who has crossed the 40-run mark in seven of his last eight ODI outings.
Given the usually batter-friendly conditions at The Kia Oval, Root is expected to change that tomorrow.
H2H
England marginally ahead of the Lankan side
As per Cricinfo, England and Sri Lanka have faced each other on 84 occasions in ODI cricket.
While the Brits have prevailed 41 times, 39 games landed in Sri Lanka's favour.
The Lankans have 15 wins and 19 defeats in England against the home team.
Since the start of 2016, England have 11 wins and just five defeats versus Sri Lanka (Tied: 1, NR: 3).
XIs
Here are the probable XIs
England Predicted XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (c), Jordan Cox (wk), Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue.
Sri Lanka Predicted XI: Players Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis (c) (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Sachindu Colombage, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Performers
Here are the key performers
Kusal Mendis managed 121 runs off 100 balls in the second ODI. Kamindu Mendis faced 65 balls for his 54.
Will Jacks recorded 40-plus scores in the first two games besides taking a fifer in the series opener.
Spinner Dunith Wellalage shone with a three-fer to derail England in the second match.
Joe Root has scored 40 or more in each of his last six ODI innings.
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