4 players to watch out for in England-Sri Lanka ODIs 

Brook has been in the form of his life across all formats.

The T20I leg of the ENG-SL series saw Brook smash a record-breaking 114* (49) in the opener.

His 215 ODI runs this year have come at an average of 43 and a stunning strike rate of 116.84, as per Cricinfo.

Brook's ability to score swiftly in the middle overs can give the Lankans a hard time.