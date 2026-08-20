'Enzo is a Chelsea player': Xabi Alonso on midfielder's future
What's the story
Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso has praised midfielder Enzo Fernandez's attitude since his return to the club. The statement comes amid ongoing speculation about Fernandez's future at Chelsea. In late May, the club and Fernandez's agent Javier Pastore had agreed on a £120 million exit fee for the Argentina international, with an August 14 deadline for bids. After the August 14 deadline passed without any formal offers, Chelsea informed Fernandez's camp that he is not for sale this window.
Transfer position
Chelsea informs Fernandez's camp he is not for sale
The news comes as Manchester City, under the management of Fernandez's former boss Enzo Maresca, are reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old.
City missed the August 14 deadline to make a bid for Fernandez. Meanwhile, reports claim that City remain interested in the Argentine and could bid before the window shuts down.
However, Alonso has emphasized that the midfielder is focused on his training with Chelsea ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday.
Coach's remarks
Fernandez training well ahead of Premier League opener
When asked about Fernandez's future at Chelsea after the transfer window closes on September 1, Alonso said that the former is a Chelsea player.
"Enzo is a Chelsea player. We are happy with him and he's getting ready for Monday," he said to reporters on Thursday.
He further noted that the midfielder has "integrated really well" since returning to the group after the FIFA World Cup and is "training really well."
"I see him with a really good attitude and that's what we want," he said.
Transfer interest
Manchester City show interest in Fernandez
City, who are also in advanced talks over an £85 million deal for Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi, have shown interest in Fernandez.
The move comes as part of their plans to strengthen their midfield after Rodri's departure to Barcelona and Bernardo Silva's exit after his contract expired.
Despite the interest from City, Chelsea have reportedly appointed agent Jorge Mendes to handle the situation with Fernandez.
Fan reaction
Fernandez's relationship with Chelsea fans
Fernandez's relationship with Chelsea fans has been complicated, with mixed reactions during his appearances.
The club had given him the captain's armband when he replaced Reece James last weekend.
Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Alonso has praised Fernandez and there is hope the midfielder stays put and plays for Chelsea this season.