'Enzo is a Chelsea player': Xabi Alonso on midfielder's future

The news comes as Manchester City, under the management of Fernandez's former boss Enzo Maresca, are reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old.

City missed the August 14 deadline to make a bid for Fernandez. Meanwhile, reports claim that City remain interested in the Argentine and could bid before the window shuts down.

However, Alonso has emphasized that the midfielder is focused on his training with Chelsea ahead of their Premier League opener against Fulham on Monday.