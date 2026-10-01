Manchester City's Enzo Maresca is 'calm' amid the 'noise'
What's the story
Manchester City head coach Enzo Maresca said he remains calm amid the noise in light of the club's recent legal troubles. Maresca said the players too are focused and aren't caring much about the noise. City's international players returned to training after the Premier League accused the club of using "sham" contracts for secret funding exceeding £830 million. Despite these challenges, Maresca wants his squad to maintain their focus as they gear up for their next match against Liverpool on Sunday.
Words
'Personally, I'm very calm'
"Personally, I'm very calm, to be honest. The club has been quite clear. We trust completely the club. We understand the noise but the focus for us is just what we can control and we can control just the football side," Maresca told CityTV.
He also said that the players are excited with City being top of the league.
"The feeling is fantastic, to be honest. The players are excited for the next two games. But especially they are excited because in this moment we are top of the league."
Maresca
Players not caring about the noise, says Maresca
"The players are just focused on that. They know what we can control is the football side - they are not worried at all about different things. They know their profession and they know that the noise is there but they don't care too much about the noise," said Maresca.
"They are just focused in this moment on how we can beat Liverpool and how, together with the fans, we can try to win at Anfield," he added.
Press conference stance
Premier League clubs' managers avoid discussing Man City verdict
As Premier League football returns after a three-week break, rival clubs are reluctant to let their managers speak about the City verdict publicly.
Some clubs have already taken a clear stance for their managers not to comment on this matter.
Coventry boss Frank Lampard, Leeds head coach Daniel Farke, and Newcastle United head coach Matthias Jaissle all avoided commenting at length on the issue during Thursday's press conferences.
Twitter Post
Words!
"They are just focused, in this moment, on how we can beat Liverpool.” 🔒— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 8, 2026
Enzo says our players are focused on the task ahead, starting with a trip to Anfield on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/VM5ALI1Iv1