Manchester City's Enzo Maresca is 'calm' amid the 'noise'

"Personally, I'm very calm, to be honest. The club has been quite clear. We trust completely the club. We understand the noise but the focus for us is just what we can control and we can control just the football side," Maresca told CityTV.

He also said that the players are excited with City being top of the league.

"The feeling is fantastic, to be honest. The players are excited for the next two games. But especially they are excited because in this moment we are top of the league."