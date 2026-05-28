Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's early debut could be risky: Aakash Chopra explains

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has advised caution over the rapid rise of young batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The 15-year-old was recently called up to India's A team for a tri-series in Sri Lanka, starting June 9. This comes after his stellar performance in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) . Sooryavanshi's blistering 29-ball 97 helped Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator.

Expert opinion Don't make changes just for the sake of it: Chopra Chopra, while acknowledging Sooryavanshi's talent, stressed on the need for patience in his selection for the senior team. "Yes, picking Vaibhav Suryavanshi for India based on his IPL form is an exciting thought," he said on Star Sports. However, he added that "you don't make changes just for the sake of it." He emphasized that if someone is already performing well in the team, they shouldn't be replaced just because another player is scoring runs.

Future concerns 'His India debut doesn't have to happen tomorrow' Chopra also highlighted the possible challenges that selectors Ajit Agarkar, RP Singh, and Pragyan Ojha could face in the future. He said if they rush Sooryavanshi's selection and he has a lean patch later on, another young batter might be pushed into the team. "His India debut doesn't have to happen tomorrow. It can wait," Chopra said, stressing that there is no hurry given Sooryavanshi's age.

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Record-breaking feat Sooryavanshi breaks Gayle's IPL record with most sixes Sooryavanshi's recent performance in the IPL has been nothing short of extraordinary. He hit 12 sixes in the Eliminator, this time taking SRH captain Pat Cummins in remand. The young opener also broke West Indian legend Chris Gayle's long-standing record of most sixes (59) in an IPL edition. Sooryavanshi has hit a whopping 65 sixes this season alone.

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