F1 2026, Charles Leclerc wins the British GP: Key stats
What's the story
Scuderia Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the British Grand Prix, marking his first victory in nearly two years. He was followed by Mercedes's George Russell and Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton. The race ended under a safety car after a late decision from race control. Championship leader Kimi Antonelli suffered a suspension failure while closing in on Leclerc for the lead, dropping him down the field amid desperate radio messages. Championship leader Antonelli's race unraveled after a strong start from pole position. Here's more.
Race developments
Verstappen's crash and Antonelli's penalty
As Antonelli struggled with his car, Red Bull's Max Verstappen crashed at Stowe while chasing Hamilton for second place. The incident brought out the safety car, promoting Russell to second place as Mercedes opted not to pit him while others took fresh tires. Antonelli finished ninth but was demoted to 16th by a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits during his battle with the car problems.
Post-race reflections
Hamilton under investigation after finishing 3rd
Hamilton finished third for Scuderia Ferrari but was under investigation for a yellow flag infringement. Earlier, he was handed a five-second penalty for a false start. He congratulated Leclerc on his win and praised Ferrari's performance this season. "I'm grateful to be up here. The team is doing a phenomenal job. Look at these results, two wins for the team this year, this is fantastic," said Hamilton after the race.
Top 10
Top 10 drivers at British GP
1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 2. George Russell (Mercedes) 3. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) 4. Lando Norris (McLaren) 5. Isack Hadjar (Red Bull) 6. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls) 7. Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) 8. Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) 9. Franco Colapinto (Alpine) 10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
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What about McLaren?
Lando Norris claimed 4th place ahead of Isack Hadjar of Red Bull Racing to seal vital points. However, his teammate Oscar Piastri missed out on top 10 by finishing 11th.
Antonelli
British GP: Antonelli won the sprint race before setting pole
Earlier, Antonelli clinched a thrilling victory in the British GP sprint race at Silverstone on Friday. The 19-year-old Italian overtook Hamilton after a strategic battery charge save. Despite Hamilton's strong defense, he couldn't stop Antonelli from taking the lead on lap eight. Antonelli then took pole position on Saturday for the British GP with another impressive performance to beat the Ferraris and team-mate Russell.
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A look at the Driver's standings
Antonelli leads the pack with 179 points from 9 races this season. Russell is placed 2nd with 154 points under his belt. Hamilton is on 147 points and occupies third place. Leclerc remains 4th with with 108 points. McLaren's Norris (97) and Piastri (82) are next ahead of Verstappen (76).
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Which team leads the show in F1 2026?
Mercedes continue to lead the show in the Formula 1 2026 season Team standings. Mercedes own 333 points and are ahead of Ferrari, who have 255 points. McLaren are third with 179 points secured so far. Red Bull Racing remain 4th with 128 points.
Summary
Key numbers for the top three drivers
Hamilton secured his 207th career podium finish. He also claimed his 5th podium finish of the season. From 9 Formula 1 races in 2026, Leclerc sealed his maiden win. He also owns three podium finishes. Meanwhile, this was his ninth race win in F1. He also secured his 53rd podium finish. Lastly, Russell claimed his 5th podium finish of the season. He has two wins. Overall, this was his 29th career podium finish in F1.
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Maiden British GP win for Leclerc
Leclerc sealed his maiden win at the British GP. Before this, the previous Ferrari driver to win a race here was Carlos Sainz in 2022. Meanwhile, Ferrari picked up their 19th race win at the British GP.