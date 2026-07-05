F1 2026, Charles Leclerc wins the British GP: Key stats

Post-race reflections

Hamilton under investigation after finishing 3rd

Hamilton finished third for Scuderia Ferrari but was under investigation for a yellow flag infringement. Earlier, he was handed a five-second penalty for a false start. He congratulated Leclerc on his win and praised Ferrari's performance this season. "I'm grateful to be up here. The team is doing a phenomenal job. Look at these results, two wins for the team this year, this is fantastic," said Hamilton after the race.