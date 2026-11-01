Du Plessis managed five fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 51.

Playing his 454th T20, du Plessis has raced to 12,874 runs from 430 innings at 33.26, as per Cricinfo.

He clocked his 90th fifty besides owning 9 hundreds. He is one shy of 100 50-plus scores (99).

Du Plessis is also closing in on 500 T20 sixes (488).