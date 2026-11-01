Faf du Plessis hammers his 90th fifty in T20s: Stats
What's the story
Veteran batter Faf du Plessis shone for Dubai Capitals versus Gulf Giants in Match 10 of the International League T20 2026. Du Plessis struck a neat fifty, helping Dubai Capitals win by 6 wickets. It was another composed knock from the experienced du Plessis, who scored 51 runs off 38 balls for Dubai Capitals while opening the innings. Here's more.
Information
Du Plessis adds two crucial stands
Gulf Giants managed 176/5 in 20 overs. In response, Dubai Capitals ended up scoring 178/4 in 18.4 overs. Du Plessis was part of a 43-run stand alongside Max Holden for the 2nd wicket before putting on 41 runs with Marcus Stoinis, who scored 47.
Numbers
99th fifty-plus score for du Plessis
Du Plessis managed five fours and 2 sixes in his knock of 51.
Playing his 454th T20, du Plessis has raced to 12,874 runs from 430 innings at 33.26, as per Cricinfo.
He clocked his 90th fifty besides owning 9 hundreds. He is one shy of 100 50-plus scores (99).
Du Plessis is also closing in on 500 T20 sixes (488).