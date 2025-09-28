Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf completes 50 T20I wickets: Key stats
Pakistan medium-pacer Faheem Ashraf has completed 50 wickets in T20I cricket. The 31-year-old reached the landmark in the 2025 Men's T20 Asia Cup final against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Ashraf became the 13th Pakistan player with 50 wickets in the shortest format. He attained the feat with his first scalp of the match. Here are the key stats.
As mentioned, the second scalp from Ashraf in the India match propelled him to 50 T20I wickets. He unlocked the achievement in his 68th T20I (63 innings). In terms of T20I wickets for Pakistan, Ashraf is behind Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Shadab Khan, Shahid Afridi, Saeed Ajmal, Umar Gul, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hafeeaz, and Sohail Tanvir.
Ashraf, who made his T20I debut for Pakistan in 2017, has an average of around 26 in the format. He currently owns an economy rate of over 7 with a four-fer to his name.