Decoding batters with fastest 150s in Men's List A cricket

Vaibhav Suryavanshi entered record books in the 50-over format on December 24, 2025. The young Indian teenager smashed a 36-ball century before getting to 150 off 59 balls. The feat was attained by Suryavanshi for Bihar in the Vijay Hazare Trophy Plate league opener against Arunachal Pradesh at JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi. Suryavanshi posted the fastest 150s in Men's List A cricket. Here's more.

#1 Vaibhav Suryavanshi - 59 balls vs Arunachal Pradesh Suryavanshi's majestic 84-ball 190 for Bihar helped them post 574/6 in 50 overs. His knock had 16 fours and 15 sixes (SR: 226.19). Notably, he took just 59 balls to complete s score of 150. As mentioned, this is the fastest recorded 150 in men's List A cricket, bettering the mark of AB de Villiers, as per ESPNcricinfo.

#2 AB de Villiers - 64 balls vs West Indies Former Proteas stalwart ABD took 64 balls to complete 150 runs in his side's score of 408/5 versus the West Indies. The Pool B encounter of the 2015 ICC World Cup saw de Villiers smash 162 from 66 balls. He hit 17 fours and 8 sixes, striking at 245.45. This epic effort helped SA put up a massive score. In response, WI managed 151/10.