Listing batters with fastest half-centuries in Women's T20 Asia Cup 

Verma's record-breaking knock in the aforementioned game was built around an aggressive boundary assault as she attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers during India's power-packed start.

She scored a blistering 68 off just 39 balls, a knock laced with nine fours and two sixes.

Alongside Smriti Mandhana (59), Verma added 129 runs, setting a new record for the highest partnership for any wicket in Women's T20 Asia Cup history.

Riding on their efforts, India posted a challenging total of 183/5 and later won by 72 runs.