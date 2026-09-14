Listing batters with fastest half-centuries in Women's T20 Asia Cup
What's the story
Dashing Indian opener Shafali Verma has broken the record for the fastest half-century in Women's T20 Asia Cup history. She achieved this milestone in just 24 balls during the final against Sri Lanka at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Shafali played a stunning knock, laying a solid foundation for her team's triumph. On this note, we look at the fastest half-centuries in Women's T20 Asia Cup history.
#1
Shafali Verma - 24 balls versus Sri Lanka, 2026
Verma's record-breaking knock in the aforementioned game was built around an aggressive boundary assault as she attacked the Sri Lankan bowlers during India's power-packed start.
She scored a blistering 68 off just 39 balls, a knock laced with nine fours and two sixes.
Alongside Smriti Mandhana (59), Verma added 129 runs, setting a new record for the highest partnership for any wicket in Women's T20 Asia Cup history.
Riding on their efforts, India posted a challenging total of 183/5 and later won by 72 runs.
#2
Smriti Mandhana - 25 balls vs Sri Lanka, 2022
The previous record was held by Verma's opening partner, Smriti Mandhana, who had scored a half-century off 25 balls against Sri Lanka in the final of the 2022 edition.
Batting first in the game, the Lankans managed just 65/9 despite batting their entire 20 overs in Sylhet.
In response, India (71/2) chased down the target with 69 balls to spare.
Mandhana made light work of the chase, having hammered a 25-ball 51* with the help of six fours and three sixes.
#3
Richa Ghosh - 26 balls vs UAE, 2024
The third spot on this list also belongs to an Indian.
Richa Ghosh was at her destructive best against the United Arab Emirates in the 2024 match in Dambulla.
The wicketkeeper-batter went berserk toward the end and scored an unbeaten 64 off just 29 balls (12 fours, 1 six).
She completed her fifty off just 26 balls as India posted 201/5 before restricting UAE to 123/7.