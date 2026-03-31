IPL: Who owns the fastest half-century against CSK?
What's the story
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering half-century in Rajasthan Royals' eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their 2026 Indian Premier League opener. Having reached the milestone off just 15 balls, the 15-year-old hammered the second-fastest fifty for the Royals. His efforts meant RR chased down 128 without any hassle. Notably, Sooryavanshi also has the second-fastest fifty against CSK in IPL history.
#1
Romario Shepherd (RCB): 14 balls in 2025
Last year, Romario Shepherd equaled the record for the second-fastest fifty in the IPL. He accomplished the incredible feat in 14 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a mammoth 213/5 against CSK at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shepherd went berserk in the final two overs as RCB prevailed in the fixture. He smashed an unbeaten 53 (14), hitting 6 sixes and 4 fours.
#2
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): 15 balls in 2026
Sooryavanshi's explosive innings against CSK takes the second position. Chasing 128 for victory, RR were off to a flying start as he came out all guns blazing. He dominated a 75-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. After completing his fifty off just 15 balls, Sooryavanshi departed for 52 off 17 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.
Information
Second-fastest fifty for RR
As per ESPNcricinfo, Sooryavanshi hammered the second-fastest fifty in RR colors. He is only behind Jaiswal, who reached the milestone off just 13 balls versus Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. This also happens to be the fastest IPL fifty.