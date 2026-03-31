IPL: Who owns the fastest half-century against CSK?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering half-century in Rajasthan Royals' eight-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in their 2026 Indian Premier League opener. Having reached the milestone off just 15 balls, the 15-year-old hammered the second-fastest fifty for the Royals. His efforts meant RR chased down 128 without any hassle. Notably, Sooryavanshi also has the second-fastest fifty against CSK in IPL history.

#1 Romario Shepherd (RCB): 14 balls in 2025 Last year, Romario Shepherd equaled the record for the second-fastest fifty in the IPL. He accomplished the incredible feat in 14 balls as Royal Challengers Bengaluru posted a mammoth 213/5 against CSK at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Shepherd went berserk in the final two overs as RCB prevailed in the fixture. He smashed an unbeaten 53 (14), hitting 6 sixes and 4 fours.

#2 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (RR): 15 balls in 2026 Sooryavanshi's explosive innings against CSK takes the second position. Chasing 128 for victory, RR were off to a flying start as he came out all guns blazing. He dominated a 75-run opening stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal. After completing his fifty off just 15 balls, Sooryavanshi departed for 52 off 17 balls, a knock laced with 4 fours and 5 sixes.

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