Listing fastest half-centuries by WI batters in T20 World Cups 

Shimron Hetmyer has shattered his own record for the fastest half-century by a West Indian in T20 World Cups . The 29-year-old achieved this feat in just 19 balls against Zimbabwe during their Super 8 match at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday. He had previously set the record earlier in this tournament, scoring a half-century in 22 balls against Scotland. On this note, we list down the fastest fifties by WI batters in T20 World Cup history.

#1 Shimron Hetmyer - 19 balls Hetmyer, in the aforementioned game, came in at No. 3 after Brandon King was dismissed in the third over of their innings. He reached his 19-ball half-century with a six off Sikandar Raza's fifth ball in the eighth over of West Indies's innings. The dasher went on to score seven sixes and as many fours in his explosive 85 off just 34 balls. His efforts meant WI posted 254/6 and later won by 107 runs.

#2 Shimron Hetmyer - 22 balls As mentioned, Hetmyer also owned the previous fastest T20 WC fifty by a WI batter. He took 22 balls to accomplish the milestone against Scotland earlier in the ongoing event. Hetmyer departed for a quick-fire 64 runs off just 36 balls in the game, a knock laced with two fours and six sixes. Thanks to his efforts, WI posted 182/5 and later won by 35 runs.

