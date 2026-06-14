Which batter is the quickest to 3,000 ODI runs? Stats

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Hashim Amla: 57 innings

South Africa's Hashim Amla remains the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs, having taken just 57 innings. No other batter has done this in sub-60 innings. Amla, who made his debut in 2008, unlocked the achievement within five years, according to ESPNcricinfo. He bowed out as one of the greatest batters, scoring 8,113 runs at an average of nearly 50 (27 tons).