Which batter is the quickest to 3,000 ODI runs? Stats
What's the story
Shubman Gill led India from the front in the 1st ODI against Afghanistan at HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala. His 66-ball 84* helped the hosts chase down 195 in the run-curtailed game. With another half-century, the Indian captain completed 3,000 runs in ODI cricket. He is now the second-fastest batter to reach this landmark. Have a look at this elite list.
#1
Hashim Amla: 57 innings
South Africa's Hashim Amla remains the fastest to 3,000 ODI runs, having taken just 57 innings. No other batter has done this in sub-60 innings. Amla, who made his debut in 2008, unlocked the achievement within five years, according to ESPNcricinfo. He bowed out as one of the greatest batters, scoring 8,113 runs at an average of nearly 50 (27 tons).
#2
Shubman Gill: 62 innings
Gill is now the fastest Indian to 3,000 ODI runs, taking just 62 innings. The previous record was held by Shikhar Dhawan (72 innings). At second place, Gill displaced West Indies skipper Shai Hope, and Pakistan duo Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq (67 innings each). Gill's average of 57.30 is only second to Virat Kohli's 58.71 among batters with at least 3,000 ODI runs.
Information
Multiple players: 67 innings
At second place, Gill displaced West Indies skipper Shai Hope, as well as Pakistan duo Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq. The trio took 67 innings each to complete 3,000 runs in ODI cricket.