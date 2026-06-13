Shubman Gill becomes second-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs: Key stats
What's the story
Indian skipper Shubman Gill has become the second-fastest batter to go past 3,000 ODI runs. The right-handed opener reached the milestone with his 47th run in the opening ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Gill took just 62 games and as many innings to reach the landmark. Here we look at his stellar stats and records in the format.
Elite list
Gill only behind Amla
While Gill took 62 innings to complete 3,000 ODI runs, only former South Africa batter Hashim Amla has reached the milestone faster (57 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. At second place, Gill displaced West Indies skipper Shai Hope, and Pakistan duo Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq (67 innings each). Having taken 72 innings, Shikhar Dhawan was the previous fastest Indian to reach this milestone.
Career
Second-best average in ODIs
Gill's average of 55-plus is only second to Virat Kohli's 58.71 among batters with at least 3,000 ODI runs. The former's strike rate is also an impressive 99-plus. Gill boasts 25 scores of 50-plus in ODIs, including eight hundreds. He also owns a double-century in ODIs. Gill also happens to be the fastest batter to complete 2,000 ODI runs (38 innings).
Conditions
His numbers across conditions
Playing his 30th ODI in India, Gill has scored over 1,670 runs at a stunning average of 60-plus (100s: 5, 50s: 10). 879 of his runs have come in 29 away ODIs at 46.26 (100: 1, 50s: 5). The batter has scored 644 runs in neutral matches at 63.42. This includes four 50-plus scores (100s: 2).