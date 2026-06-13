Gill took 62 innings to complete 3,000 ODI runs (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill becomes second-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs: Key stats

By Gaurav Tripathi 09:19 pm Jun 13, 202609:19 pm

What's the story

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has become the second-fastest batter to go past 3,000 ODI runs. The right-handed opener reached the milestone with his 47th run in the opening ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala. Gill took just 62 games and as many innings to reach the landmark. Here we look at his stellar stats and records in the format.