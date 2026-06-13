India humble Afghanistan in rain-hit Dharamsala ODI: Report and stats

Rohit

Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian opener with 16,000 international runs

Rohit became only the second Indian opener to score 16,000 international runs across formats. The India opener needed just six runs to reach the landmark and he did it in his 384th innings for India. Rohit scored 16 runs before being run out. Rohit joined Virender Sehwag in terms of Indian openers with 16,000 international runs. Overall, he became only the seventh batter to cross the 16,000-run mark as an opener in international cricket.