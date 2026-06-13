India humble Afghanistan in rain-hit Dharamsala ODI: Report and stats
What's the story
India's debutants Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey made a significant impact in the rain-affected first ODI against Afghanistan. Both bowlers claimed three wickets each, helping India dismiss Afghanistan for just 194 runs at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. The match was reduced to a contest of 25 overs per side. For Afghanistan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored an impressive ton. In response, Shubman Gill's unbeaten 66-ball 84 guided India home.
Match details
Gurbaz's ton propels Afghanistan to 194 in rain-curtailed match
Despite a blistering century from Gurbaz, who scored 102 off just 51 balls with eight fours and as many sixes, Afghanistan could only manage a total of 194 runs. The innings started shakily for Afghanistan as Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, and Rahmat Shah fell during the powerplay. However, Gurbaz counter-attacked spectacularly against Indian bowlers Washington Sundar, Dubey and Prasidh Krishna. Hashamatullah Shahidi supported Gurbaz in a 116-run stand. He scored 27 runs. Azmatullah Omarzai managed a 16-ball 26.
Bowling performance
Summary of India's bowlers
Arshdeep Singh clocked 2/27 from his 5 overs. Brar managed 3/27 from 4.5 overs. Prasidh also bowled his quota of 5 overs and clocked 0/35. Despite being expensive, Dubey fought back to finish with 3/47 from 5 overs. Nitish Reddy impressed with 2/31 from 4 overs. Sundar bowled one over and conceded a whopping 19 runs.
Gurbaz
Rahmanullah Gurbaz surpasses 200 sixes in international cricket
Gurbaz entered record books becoming the 2nd Afghan batter to clock 200 sixes in internationals. He joined veteran Mohammad Nabi in terms of this record. Gurbaz raced to a tally of 204 sixes in international cricket (122 in T20Is, 78 in ODIs and 4 in Tests). Meanwhile, Nabi has smashed 245 sixes for the Afghans.
Numbers
Gurbaz shines in his 50th match on Asian soil
Gurbaz now owns 1,990 runs from 53 ODIs at 38.26. He clocked his 9th hundred (50s: 7). In 2 ODIs versus India, he owns 123 runs at an average of 61.5. As per ESPNcricinfo, playing his 50th ODI on Asian soil, he owns 1,962 runs at 40.04 (100s: 9, 50s: 7).
Vs IND
2nd-fastest ODI hundred vs India
Gurbaz now owns the 2nd-fastest ODI hundred versus India in terms of balls faced (48 balls). Fastest ODI hundreds vs India (by balls faced) 45 - Shahid Afridi (PAK), Kanpur, 2005 48 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Dharamsala, 2026 57 - James Faulkner (AUS), Bengaluru, 2013 57 - AB de Villiers (SA), Mumbai WS, 2015 57 - Michael Bracewell (NZ), Hyderabad, 2023
AFG
Fastest ODI hundred for Afghanistan
As per Cricbuzz, Gurbaz recorded the fastest ODI hundred for Afghanistan (by balls faced). Fastest ODI hundreds for Afghanistan (by balls faced) 48 - Rahmanullah Gurbaz vs IND, Dharamsala, 2026 72 - Mohammad Shahzad vs SCOT, Alloway, 2010 72 - Karim Sadiq vs NED, Sharjah, 2012 85 - Nawroz Mangal vs SCOT, Sharjah, 2013 85 - Mohammad Shahzad vs IRE, Belfast, 2019
Shahidi
Shahidi becomes 4th Afghan batter to surpass 2,500 ODI runs
With a knock of 27, Shahidi surpassed 2,500 ODI runs. He owns 2,501 runs from 92 matches at 32.90 (50s: 22). As per ESPNcricinfo, he became the 4th Afghan batter to surpass 2,500 runs. Shahidi joined the likes of Rahmat Shah (4,037), Mohammad Nabi (3,764) and Mohammad Shahzad (2,727) in terms of this record.
Brar
Brar clocks 4th-best bowling returns for India on debut (ODIs)
As per Cricbuzz, Brar now owns the 4th-best bowling returns for India on debut (ODIs). Best bowling returns for India on ODI debut: 4/54 - Prasidh Krishna vs ENG, Pune, 2021 3/21 - Noel David vs WI, Port of Spain, 1997 3/24 - Varun Aaron vs ENG, Mumbai WS, 2011 3/27 - Gurnoor Brar vs AFG, Dharamsala, 2026
Information
34 List A wickets for Dube
Dube now owns 34 wickets in List A cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has played 31 matches and averages around 37. He owns one four-fer in the 50-over format.
Chase
How India's chase panned out
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Gill added 46 runs before the former was run out. Ishan Kishan came in and forged a 70-run stand alongside Gill before perishing for a 22-ball 34. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed cheaply. He scored a 15-ball 12 and added 26 runs with Gill. KL Rahul then walked in and played a superb hand. He scored a quickfire 19-ball 39* and was part of a 53-run stand alongside Gill.
Rohit
Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian opener with 16,000 international runs
Rohit became only the second Indian opener to score 16,000 international runs across formats. The India opener needed just six runs to reach the landmark and he did it in his 384th innings for India. Rohit scored 16 runs before being run out. Rohit joined Virender Sehwag in terms of Indian openers with 16,000 international runs. Overall, he became only the seventh batter to cross the 16,000-run mark as an opener in international cricket.
Runs
Rohit surpasses Jacques Kallis's ODI tally
Along with the 16,000-run mark, Rohit also surpassed South African legend Jacques Kallis's ODI tally of 11,579 runs. Kallis had scored his runs in 328 ODIs from 1996 to 2014 while Rohit achieved this feat in his 283rd one-day international. Rohit owns 11,593 runs at an average of 48.71. He has smoked 358 sixes. He owns 33 tons and 61 fifties.
Gill
Shubman Gill becomes second-fastest to 3,000 ODI runs
Indian skipper Gill became the second-fastest batter to go past 3,000 ODI runs (by innings). The right-handed opener reached the milestone with his 47th run. While Gill took 62 innings to complete 3,000 ODI runs, only former South Africa batter Hashim Amla has reached the milestone faster (57 innings), as per ESPNcricinfo. At second place, Gill displaced West Indies skipper Shai Hope, and Pakistan duo Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq (67 innings each). Having taken 72 innings, Shikhar Dhawan was the previous fastest Indian to reach this milestone.
Information
Gill clocks his 18th ODI fifty
Gill scored 84* runs, slamming 2 sixes and 11 fours. He now owns 3,037 runs at an average of 57.30. He clocked his 18th ODI fifty (100s: 8). His strike rate is 99.63.
Duo
Key ODI numbers for Kishan and Rahul
Kishan slammed a six and 3 fours in his knock of 34 off 22 balls. He now has 967 ODI runs from 28 matches at 42.04. He is closing in on 100 ODI fours (98). On the other hand, Rahul's 39* had three sixes and 4 fours. He owns 3,399 runs from 95 matches at 51.50.