Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian opener with 16,000 international runs
What's the story
Rohit Sharma has become only the second Indian opener to score 16,000 international runs across formats. The milestone was achieved during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday. The India opener needed just six runs to reach the landmark and he did it in his 384th innings for India. Before this match, he had scored a total of 15,994 runs as an opener. Here's more.
Information
Rohit scores 16 runs versus Afghanistan
Rohit and Shubman Gill handed India a fine start in a chase of 195 in 25 overs. Rohit scored 16 runs before being run out. He hit a six and two fours. India were 46/1 in the 6th over when Rohit departed.
Elite company
Seventh batter to reach this milestone as an opener
With this achievement, Rohit joined an elite group of opening greats in cricket history. He is only the seventh batter to cross the 16,000-run mark as an opener in international cricket. The others in this exclusive club include Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya (19,298), West Indies great Chris Gayle (18,867), Australia's David Warner (18,744), South African stalwart Graeme Smith and Desmond Haynes along with Virender Sehwag, who scored 16,119 runs as an opener in international cricket.
Another milestone
Rohit surpasses Jacques Kallis's ODI tally
Along with the 16,000-run mark, Rohit also surpassed South African legend Jacques Kallis's ODI tally of 11,579 runs. Kallis had scored his runs in 328 ODIs from 1996 to 2014 while Rohit achieved this feat in his 283rd one-day international. Rohit owns 11,593 runs at an average of 48.71. He has smoked 358 sixes. He owns 33 tons and 61 fifties. This further cements Rohit's place among the game's all-time greats despite having retired from Tests and T20Is earlier.
Twitter Post
16,000!
Scaling Mt. 16,000 🗻— BCCI (@BCCI) June 13, 2026
A monumental milestone unlocked by Rohit Sharma as an opener in international cricket 👏🫡
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