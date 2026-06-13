Rohit achieved a milestone of 16,000 runs in internationals

Rohit Sharma becomes 2nd Indian opener with 16,000 international runs

By Rajdeep Saha 10:05 pm Jun 13, 202610:05 pm

What's the story

Rohit Sharma has become only the second Indian opener to score 16,000 international runs across formats. The milestone was achieved during the first ODI against Afghanistan in Dharamsala on Saturday. The India opener needed just six runs to reach the landmark and he did it in his 384th innings for India. Before this match, he had scored a total of 15,994 runs as an opener. Here's more.