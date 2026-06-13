Hashmatullah Shahidi becomes 4th Afghanistan batter with this ODI record
What's the story
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a valuable 27-run knock versus the Indian cricket team in the 1st ODI being held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. He played a supporting hand in a fourth-wicket stand worth 116 alongside centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Notably, the match was reduced to 25 overs per side due to rain. Here are further details.
Information
Shahidi shows his mettle and supports Gurbaz
Afghanistan were 26/3 when Shahidi joined Gurbaz in the middle. A 116-run stand followed between the two for the 4th wicket. Shahidi played a supporting role whereas Gurbaz hammered the Indian bowlers. However, Afghanistan lost both set batters in quick succession being reduced to 144/5.
Record
Shahidi becomes 4th Afghan batter to surpass 2,500 ODI runs
With this knock of 27, Shahidi has surpassed 2,500 ODI runs. He owns 2,501 runs from 92 matches at 32.90 (50s: 22). As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now the 4th Afghan batter to surpass 2,500 runs. Shahidi joined the likes of Rahmat Shah (4,037), Mohammad Nabi (3,764) and Mohammad Shahzad (2,727) in terms of this record.
Twitter Post
2,500 ODI runs!
𝟐𝟓𝟎𝟎 𝐎𝐃𝐈 𝐑𝐮𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 🚩— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 13, 2026
The skipper, @Hashmat_50, unlocks the milestone of 2500 Runs in ODIs, as he gets there in the first ODI against India. 👏#AfghanAtalan | #INDvAFG | #GloriousNationVictoriousTeam | #e& – Go for More |… pic.twitter.com/h2vJQtZmBw