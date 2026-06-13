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Hashmatullah Shahidi becomes 4th Afghanistan batter with this ODI record
Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a valuable 27-run knock (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Hashmatullah Shahidi becomes 4th Afghanistan batter with this ODI record

By Rajdeep Saha
Jun 13, 2026
07:46 pm
What's the story

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi scored a valuable 27-run knock versus the Indian cricket team in the 1st ODI being held at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. He played a supporting hand in a fourth-wicket stand worth 116 alongside centurion Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Notably, the match was reduced to 25 overs per side due to rain. Here are further details.

Information

Shahidi shows his mettle and supports Gurbaz

Afghanistan were 26/3 when Shahidi joined Gurbaz in the middle. A 116-run stand followed between the two for the 4th wicket. Shahidi played a supporting role whereas Gurbaz hammered the Indian bowlers. However, Afghanistan lost both set batters in quick succession being reduced to 144/5.

Record

Shahidi becomes 4th Afghan batter to surpass 2,500 ODI runs

With this knock of 27, Shahidi has surpassed 2,500 ODI runs. He owns 2,501 runs from 92 matches at 32.90 (50s: 22). As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now the 4th Afghan batter to surpass 2,500 runs. Shahidi joined the likes of Rahmat Shah (4,037), Mohammad Nabi (3,764) and Mohammad Shahzad (2,727) in terms of this record.

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2,500 ODI runs!

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