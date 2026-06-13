Hashmatullah Shahidi becomes 4th Afghanistan batter with this ODI record

Record

Shahidi becomes 4th Afghan batter to surpass 2,500 ODI runs

With this knock of 27, Shahidi has surpassed 2,500 ODI runs. He owns 2,501 runs from 92 matches at 32.90 (50s: 22). As per ESPNcricinfo, he is now the 4th Afghan batter to surpass 2,500 runs. Shahidi joined the likes of Rahmat Shah (4,037), Mohammad Nabi (3,764) and Mohammad Shahzad (2,727) in terms of this record.