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Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz surpasses 200 sixes in international cricket: Stats
Afghanistan cricket team batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded a superb knock of 102 versus India (Image Source: X/@ACBofficials)

Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz surpasses 200 sixes in international cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Jun 13, 2026
08:06 pm
What's the story

Afghanistan cricket team batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded a superb knock of 102 versus India in the 1st ODI being held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. In this 25-over contest due to rain, Gurbaz hit 8 sixes and 8 fours, consuming 52 balls. Notably, he entered record books becoming the 2nd Afghan batter to clock 200 sixes in internationals. Here's more.

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A solid 116-run stand

Afghanistan were 26/3 when Hashmatullah Shahidi joined Gurbaz in the middle. A 116-run stand followed between the two for the 4th wicket. Shahidi played a supporting role whereas Gurbaz hammered the Indian bowlers. Afghanistan lost both set batters in quick succession thereafter (144/5).

Record

Gurbaz joins Nabi in a unique list

As mentioned, Gurbaz reached a major milestone, becoming only the second Afghan batter to smash 200 sixes in international cricket. He joined veteran Mohammad Nabi in terms of this record. Gurbaz has raced to a tally of 204 sixes in international cricket (122 in T20Is, 78 in ODIs and 4 in Tests). Meanwhile, Nabi has smashed 245 sixes for the Afghans.

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Gurbaz enters record books with his 9th ODI hundred

Gurbaz recorded the fastest ODI hundred for Afghanistan (by balls faced). He took 48 balls to complete his hundred. Meanwhile, Gurbaz also owns the 2nd-fastest ODI hundred versus India in terms of balls faced. He has amassed 1,990 ODI runs and recorded his 9th ton.

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200!

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