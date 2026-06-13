Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz surpasses 200 sixes in international cricket: Stats
What's the story
Afghanistan cricket team batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz recorded a superb knock of 102 versus India in the 1st ODI being held at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala. In this 25-over contest due to rain, Gurbaz hit 8 sixes and 8 fours, consuming 52 balls. Notably, he entered record books becoming the 2nd Afghan batter to clock 200 sixes in internationals. Here's more.
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A solid 116-run stand
Afghanistan were 26/3 when Hashmatullah Shahidi joined Gurbaz in the middle. A 116-run stand followed between the two for the 4th wicket. Shahidi played a supporting role whereas Gurbaz hammered the Indian bowlers. Afghanistan lost both set batters in quick succession thereafter (144/5).
Record
Gurbaz joins Nabi in a unique list
As mentioned, Gurbaz reached a major milestone, becoming only the second Afghan batter to smash 200 sixes in international cricket. He joined veteran Mohammad Nabi in terms of this record. Gurbaz has raced to a tally of 204 sixes in international cricket (122 in T20Is, 78 in ODIs and 4 in Tests). Meanwhile, Nabi has smashed 245 sixes for the Afghans.
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Gurbaz enters record books with his 9th ODI hundred
Gurbaz recorded the fastest ODI hundred for Afghanistan (by balls faced). He took 48 balls to complete his hundred. Meanwhile, Gurbaz also owns the 2nd-fastest ODI hundred versus India in terms of balls faced. He has amassed 1,990 ODI runs and recorded his 9th ton.
Twitter Post
200!
𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐒𝐢𝐱𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐑𝐚𝐡𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐡 𝐆𝐮𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐳! 💥@RGurbaz_21 reaches a major milestone, becoming only the second Afghan batter after Mohammad Nabi to smash 200 sixes in international cricket. 👏— Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) June 13, 2026
Way to go, Gurbaza! 🤩#AfghanAtalan | #INDvAFG |… pic.twitter.com/Nc1DaBIiye