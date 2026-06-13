Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz surpasses 200 sixes in international cricket: Stats

Record

Gurbaz joins Nabi in a unique list

As mentioned, Gurbaz reached a major milestone, becoming only the second Afghan batter to smash 200 sixes in international cricket. He joined veteran Mohammad Nabi in terms of this record. Gurbaz has raced to a tally of 204 sixes in international cricket (122 in T20Is, 78 in ODIs and 4 in Tests). Meanwhile, Nabi has smashed 245 sixes for the Afghans.