Listing fastest batters to complete 3,000 Test runs (by balls)

England's Harry Brook recently became the fastest cricketer in history to complete 3,000 runs in Test cricket in terms of balls faced. He achieved this milestone during the fourth Ashes Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). The achievement came after he scored a quickfire 41 off 34 balls in England's first innings. On this note, we list down the batters to complete 3,000 Test runs inside 4,000 deliveries.

#1 Harry Brook - 3,468 balls Brook now tops the list as he reached the landmark in just 3,468 balls. Having played 34 Test matches, Brook has raced to a tally of 3,052 runs at an average of 54.5, as per ESPNcricinfo. The tally includes 10 tons and 14 half-centuries. Brook owns the best strike rate among batters with 3,000 or more Test runs (86.82). No other batter with at least 3,000 Test runs owns a 50-plus average and a 71-plus strike rate.

#2 Ben Duckett - 3,474 balls Later in the MCG Test, Brook's teammate and star England opener Ben Duckett also completed 3,000 Test runs. Having taken just 3,474 balls, Duckett is now second only this list. Across 42 Test matches, Duckett has raced to a tally of 3,005 runs at an average of 40.06. Duckett, who is among the front-runners of England's Bazball approach, already has 6 tons and 16 half-centuries. His strike rate is a solid 86.44.