Listing fastest batters to complete 5,000 IPL runs (by balls)

Chennai Super Kings star Sanju Samson has become the fastest Indian cricketer to complete 5,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs in terms of balls faced. The right-handed batter accomplished the milestone during an IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. On this note, we look at the batters who took the fewest number of balls to complete 5,000 IPL runs.

#3 Sanju Samson - 3,555 balls Samson's journey to the 5,000-run mark was a swift one, taking just 3,555 balls. He, hence, now takes the third spot on this elite list. The dasher made his IPL debut in 2013 and has since played 185 matches. He went past 5,000 runs (now 5,008) in his 180th innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Samson averages 31.69 in IPL as his strike rate is 140.59. He has touched the 50-run mark 31 times, a tally that includes five tons as well.

#2 David Warner - 3,554 balls Australian legend David Warner ranks second on the list, reaching 5,000 IPL runs in just 3,554 balls. The dasher achieved the milestone in 2020, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, who last played an IPL game, boasts an impressive record in the league. He tallied 6,565 runs in 184 matches at 40.52, striking at 139.77. The three-time Orange Cap winner owns 62 fifties and four centuries in the IPL.

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