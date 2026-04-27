Listing fastest batters to complete 5,000 IPL runs (by balls)
What's the story
Chennai Super Kings star Sanju Samson has become the fastest Indian cricketer to complete 5,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs in terms of balls faced. The right-handed batter accomplished the milestone during an IPL 2026 match against Gujarat Titans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday. On this note, we look at the batters who took the fewest number of balls to complete 5,000 IPL runs.
#3
Sanju Samson - 3,555 balls
Samson's journey to the 5,000-run mark was a swift one, taking just 3,555 balls. He, hence, now takes the third spot on this elite list. The dasher made his IPL debut in 2013 and has since played 185 matches. He went past 5,000 runs (now 5,008) in his 180th innings, as per ESPNcricinfo. Samson averages 31.69 in IPL as his strike rate is 140.59. He has touched the 50-run mark 31 times, a tally that includes five tons as well.
#2
David Warner - 3,554 balls
Australian legend David Warner ranks second on the list, reaching 5,000 IPL runs in just 3,554 balls. The dasher achieved the milestone in 2020, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner, who last played an IPL game, boasts an impressive record in the league. He tallied 6,565 runs in 184 matches at 40.52, striking at 139.77. The three-time Orange Cap winner owns 62 fifties and four centuries in the IPL.
#1
AB de Villiers - 3,288 balls
The legendary AB de Villiers tops this elite list, having taken just 3,288 balls to complete 5,000 runs. The South African dasher played 184 IPL matches and scored 5,162 runs at 39.70 (SR: 151.68). In addition to three centuries, de Villiers hammered 40 fifties. As many as 4,491 of ABD's runs came for RCB at 41.20 (SR: 158.63). He was their acclaimed match-winner in the tournament.