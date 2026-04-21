Who owns the fastest century for MI in IPL?
What's the story
Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma hammered a match-winning century against Gujarat Titans in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL). His 45-ball 101* not only took the five-time champions to a 99-run victory, but also broke their losing streak in the season. According to Cricbuzz, Tilak recorded the joint-fastest ton for MI in the IPL. Here's who he matched.
Knock
A look at his knock
MI had a patchy start, with Kagiso Rabada taking three wickets in the Powerplay. Naman Dhir tried to stabilize the innings with a 32-ball 45, but it was Tilak who stole the show. Tilak, once on 19 off 22 balls, smashed 82 runs in his next 23. He scored 21 runs in the final over, including a last-ball four, to complete his century. Tilak scored an unbeaten 101 (45), hitting 8 fours and 7 sixes.
Record
Tilak emulates Sanath Jayasuriya
As mentioned, Tilak's 45-ball ton is now the joint-fastest for MI in the IPL. He emulated Sanath Jayasuriya, who hammered one in the inaugural edition (2008). Jayasuriya, who smashed a 48-ball 114 against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium, became MI's first centurion in the league. His 45-ball ton had 11 sixes, the second-most in an IPL innings at that time.
Information
Following MI batters on the list
Australian all-rounder Cameron Green follows the duo on this list. Playing for MI, he smashed a 47-ball century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023. In the same season, Suryakumar Yadav smacked a century off 49 balls for MI against GT.