The match started off slowly for Barcelona, with some sloppy play and a few scares at the back. However, they soon took control of the game.

Gordon opened the scoring for Barca in the 31st minute after Sabah's goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross from Karim Adeyemi.

The goal came as a relief and sparked life into the Catalan side, who started creating real danger in the final minutes of the first half.