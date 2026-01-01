UEFA Champions League, FC Barcelona thrash Sabah 4-1: Key stats
What's the story
FC Barcelona secured a comfortable 4-1 victory against Sabah in the UEFA Champions League 2026-27 season on Wednesday. The match, played in Baku, saw Anthony Gordon score two goals for the Catalan club. This win marks their fourth victory out of five matches in this season's Champions League campaign. Despite a slow start, Hansi Flick's rotated team eventually showed their dominance on the field.
Match highlights
Barcelona take the lead in the 1st half
The match started off slowly for Barcelona, with some sloppy play and a few scares at the back. However, they soon took control of the game.
Gordon opened the scoring for Barca in the 31st minute after Sabah's goalkeeper failed to deal with a cross from Karim Adeyemi.
The goal came as a relief and sparked life into the Catalan side, who started creating real danger in the final minutes of the first half.
Game control
Gordon and Fermin shine for Barca in the 2nd half
In the second half, Barcelona continued their dominance with a well-placed through ball from Fermin Lopez to Adeyemi.
Gordon was quick to score on the rebound in the 51st minute after Gabriel Jesus' effort was saved by the keeper.
Fermin played a key role again as he assisted Alejandro Balde, who set up Adeyemi for another tap-in at the far post four minutes later.
Final goals
Jesus adds to Barcelona's tally, Mickels scores for Sabah
Jesus, the last of the front three to score, found a way to nudge the ball home after a corner.
However, Joy-Lance Mickels found the net for Sabah after a bad giveaway by Fermin in midfield.
Despite this consolation goal for Sabah, Barcelona managed to cruise through the final minutes of the match and secured all three points at full-time.
Details
Match stats and points table
From 25 attempts, Barcelona managed 14 shots on target. Flick's men completed 637 passes and their possession was 71.6%.
Sabah had three shots on target from 8 attempts.
Barcelona (42) had more touches in the opposition box compared to Sabah's 18.
In terms of the points table, Barcelona have moved to fourth and own 12 points from 5 matches (W4 L1).
Sabah are 32nd with four defeats and a win from 5 games.
Gordon
Gordon shines for Barcelona: Numbers
Since joining Barcelona in the summer, Gordon has five goals for the Catalan club from 17 games across all competitions.
3 of his goals have come in the Champions League from 5 matches.
As per Opta, Gordon's six Champions League goals in Azerbaijan are the most any English player has scored in away games in one country in the competition.
In 24 Champions League career games, Gordon has bagged 13 goals (also 10 for Newcastle United last season).
He is involved in 15 Champions League goals (G13 A2).
Information
Jesus gets to 28 career Champions League goals
Former Manchester City and Arsenal forward, Jesus, has raced to 5 goals in all competitions for Barcelona this season from 11 appearances. Meanwhile, Jesus owns 28 career Champions League goals from 61 matches. He has equaled Ryan Giggs and Jean-Pierre Papin in this regard.
Do you know?
Frenkie de Jong attains this record for Barceloa
Frenkie de Jong did not miss any of the 69 passes he attempted in the match against Sabah. As per Opta, these 69 passes are the 5th-highest total for a Barcelona player in a single match in the competition without missing any since at least the 2003-04 season.