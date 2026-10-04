'Cristiano Ronaldo is still our greatest symbol', says Bruno Fernandes
What's the story
Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes has said that Cristiano Ronaldo remains the country's greatest footballing figure, despite his recent exit from the squad. The 41-year-old left after coach Jorge Jesus announced he wouldn't start against Denmark in an UEFA Nations League match. Portugal managed a 4-2 win without him. Fernandes emphasized Ronaldo's unmatched contribution to Portuguese football and his enduring status as an icon for all Portuguese people.
Legacy
Ronaldo's international future uncertain
Ronaldo has scored a record 146 goals in 234 matches for Portugal, leading them to victory in Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.
However, his international future now hangs in the balance.
Ronaldo announced his departure from Portugal's international camp, amid rumors of a rift with head coach Jesus.
The Al-Nassr forward had been included in the 25-man squad for the current international break and started in the opening Nations League match against Wales.
However, he didn't play in Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway last Sunday and skipped meeting visiting fans after the match.
Words
Fernandes has his say on Ronaldo
Fernandes, speaking at a press conference on Saturday, reiterated Ronaldo's status as the greatest symbol of their national team and football.
"Regarding Cristiano, I had a conversation with him. What I told him, and what I repeat here, is regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world," said Fernandes.
"He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people, and the most important thing is that we stop dividing things."
Divisions
'There are no divisions in the national team'
Fernandes also highlighted there are no divisions in the Portugal team.
"There are no divisions in the national team. It is one and will remain so, despite any noise that may come from outside. We are outside of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country does not divide itself, does not make choices, that it respects all sides. Cris is and will be the biggest icon of our national team, he deserves everyone's respect, regardless of who likes him more or [who likes him] less."