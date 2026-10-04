'Cristiano Ronaldo is still our greatest symbol', says Bruno Fernandes

Ronaldo has scored a record 146 goals in 234 matches for Portugal, leading them to victory in Euro 2016 and two UEFA Nations League titles.

However, his international future now hangs in the balance.

Ronaldo announced his departure from Portugal's international camp, amid rumors of a rift with head coach Jesus.

The Al-Nassr forward had been included in the 25-man squad for the current international break and started in the opening Nations League match against Wales.

However, he didn't play in Portugal's 2-1 victory over Norway last Sunday and skipped meeting visiting fans after the match.