Who is fastest to complete 1,000 IPL runs (by balls)? 

Rajasthan Royals's young talent, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, has made history by becoming the fastest player to complete 1,000 Indian Premier League (IPL) runs in terms of balls faced. The 15-year-old prodigy achieved this incredible feat in just 440 balls during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 against Gujarat Titans . Albeit in a losing cause, he made an impressive 96 runs off just 47 balls in the game. On this note, we look at the fastest batters with 1,000 IPL runs in terms of balls taken.

#1 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 440 balls As mentioned, Sooryavanshi now tops this elite list, having become the first batter to complete 1,000 IPL runs under 500 balls (440). He reached the landmark in just 23 innings, tying with Lendl Simmons for the second fastest in terms of innings taken. The young Indian has now raced to 1,028 runs at 46.72. While he strikes at 228.95, no other batter with at least 1,000 IPL runs has a 180-plus strike rate (50s: 6, 100s: 2).

#2 Andre Russell - 545 balls The record was previously held by West Indies talisman Andre Russell, who had reached the milestone in 545 balls. He bowed out of IPL with 2,651 runs from 140 games. While Russell's runs came at an average of 28.20, his strike rate of 174.17 is still the best among players with at least 1,300 runs in the league. The Kolkata Knight Riders talisman scored 12 fifties in the competition.

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