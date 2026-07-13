FIFA considers 64-team World Cup: What we know
What's the story
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that the governing body will consider expanding the men's World Cup to a whopping 64 teams. The discussion will take place after the 2026 tournament, the first with an expanded format of 48 teams. Infantino stressed that every nation should have the opportunity to dream of participating in football's biggest event. Here are further details.
Global inclusion
Infantino's stance on a 64-team World Cup
Infantino stressed the importance of organizing a World Cup for the entire world, not just Europe and South America. He said, "Every nation should be able to dream of taking part in the World Cup." The FIFA president also highlighted that if smaller countries aren't given a chance to participate, they may lose their motivation to improve further.
Proposal history
CONMEBOL's initial proposal for a 64-team World Cup
The idea of a 64-team World Cup was first proposed by South American confederation CONMEBOL in March 2025. The proposal was for the expansion of the centenary tournament in 2030. In September, Infantino met with CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez, the presidents of the Argentine and Uruguayan football associations, and the presidents of Paraguay and Uruguay to discuss this proposal further.
Mixed reactions
Mixed reactions to the proposed expansion
While Infantino has confirmed that FIFA will study the proposal, there are mixed reactions from other football leaders. Concacaf president Victor Montagliani told ESPN that he doesn't think expanding the men's World Cup to 64 teams is a good idea for the tournament itself and the wider football ecosystem. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has also previously called this idea "a bad idea."
Tournament structure
First-ever multi-continental World Cup in 2030
The 2030 World Cup will be a historic multi-continent tournament, with matches scheduled across six nations spanning three continents. Uruguay, the host of the inaugural 1930 World Cup, along with 2022 champions Argentina and Paraguay, are set to stage one opening match each. The rest of the tournament's fixtures will be shared between Morocco, Portugal, and Spain.