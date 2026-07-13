The discussion will take place after the 2026 tournament, the first with an expanded format of 48 teams

FIFA considers 64-team World Cup: What we know

By Parth Dhall 02:24 pm Jul 13, 202602:24 pm

What's the story

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has said that the governing body will consider expanding the men's World Cup to a whopping 64 teams. The discussion will take place after the 2026 tournament, the first with an expanded format of 48 teams. Infantino stressed that every nation should have the opportunity to dream of participating in football's biggest event. Here are further details.