FIFA launches disciplinary action against Argentina: Here's why

FIFA has said that using a sports event for non-sporting demonstrations is a potential breach of its disciplinary code.

In 2014, Argentina were fined £20,000 ($26,560) for a similar incident where players displayed a banner before a friendly match against Slovenia.

The current proceedings also include allegations of discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, security protocol violations, and inappropriate messages from the team and spectators during several matches in the tournament.