FIFA launches disciplinary action against Argentina: Here's why
What's the story
FIFA has initiated disciplinary action against the Argentine football association (AFA) and several of its players. The move comes after a series of alleged violations during the World Cup, including a banner asserting territorial claims over the Falkland Islands. The banner was displayed by some players after Argentina's semi-final victory over England in Atlanta. Meanwhile, after their defeat in the final to Spain, behavior of several Argentina players have also caught the eye.
Disciplinary action
Argentina were previously fined for a similar incident
FIFA has said that using a sports event for non-sporting demonstrations is a potential breach of its disciplinary code.
In 2014, Argentina were fined £20,000 ($26,560) for a similar incident where players displayed a banner before a friendly match against Slovenia.
The current proceedings also include allegations of discriminatory chants and gestures, late kick-offs, security protocol violations, and inappropriate messages from the team and spectators during several matches in the tournament.
Player misconduct
Disciplinary proceedings opened against Paredes and Molina
Disciplinary proceedings were also opened against several players after the final match, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time.
A brawl broke out at the end of the match when Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes pushed Spain's Gavi to the ground as substitutes rushed onto the pitch to celebrate.
Paredes faces three counts of assault while Nahuel Molina faces two counts.
Additional charges
Gavi also under investigation
Along with Molina, Thiago Almada and Argentine assistant coach Roberto Ayala are also facing one charge each for assault. Spain's Gavi is also under investigation for the same.
"In accordance with the FIFA Disciplinary Code, the respondents have now been provided with the opportunity to present their position, following which a decision will be issued by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee in due course," FIFA said.
Information
What could be in store for the players?
Under Fifa's disciplinary code, players and officials face at least a one-match suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct besides also facing at least three matches suspension for assault.